Brad Pitt Is Ready To Date, Who Pal George Clooney Wants To Set Him Up With

Brad Pitt is slowly but surely moving on after his shocking divorce with Angelina Jolie. Not only is the World War Z star reconnecting with old friends, but his longtime pal George Clooney is trying to hook him up with an acquaintance. Is Pitt ready to date again?

AOL reports that Pitt has been reaching out to old friends to ramp up his social life. Inside sources revealed that the actor frequently invites friends over to his house and has been exercising on a regular basis. The changes have brought a lot of happiness to Pitt, who is still coming off a nasty split with Jolie.

After six months of ugly bashing, it sounds like Pitt and Jolie are starting to resolve their differences. They are reportedly talking with each other for the first time in months and it all has to do with the couple’s decision to keep their divorce private.

The drastic turnaround has led to numerous rumors about Pitt’s dating life. According to Blasting News, Pitt is supposedly moving on and dating Sandra Bullock — and he has his longtime friend George Clooney to thank for it. Clooney reportedly set them up and is a good friend of the actress. Clooney thought they would make a great couple and Pitt couldn’t be happier.

Of course, no evidence has surfaced to back up these rumors. The two are allegedly keeping their romance a secret until things quiet down. They also want to make sure their relationship isn’t just a rebound before going public.

Bullock is hardly the first celebrity linked to Brad Pitt after his divorce. The actor has been connected to Kate Hudson and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Pitt reportedly reached out to Aniston after his breakup and they have been communicating with each other ever since. But is Pitt ready to start dating so soon after his split with Jolie?

An insider told Yahoo that Clooney believes a new girlfriend is exactly what Pitt needs to get through the divorce. “George is determined to help heal Brad’s heart and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandy,” the source revealed. “They’re keeping it on the down-low… George thought that Sandra was the ideal girl for Brad.”

The source added that Pitt and Bullock first met during a charity event a few years ago. Although Pitt was then married, people at the event thought they had great chemistry together.

The only problem with Pitt’s romance with Bullock is his alleged cheating. Pitt was married to Aniston when he first met Jolie while working on the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt and Aniston filed for divorce shortly after and it didn’t take long before Pitt and Jolie came out as a couple. Many suspected that Pitt had cheated on Aniston with the Tomb Raider star. This could definitely complicate things with Bullock, who split with ex-husband Jesse James after he was caught cheating on her.

While we wait to learn more, People reports that Pitt is not entering the dating world any time soon. A source told the outlet that Pitt isn’t ready to start seeing anyone. Instead, he’s just been hanging out with friends and getting his body back in top shape.

“He often has friends over. Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it,” the source shared. “He’s lost a few pounds. He’s in very good shape.”

Pitt and Jolie have yet to finalize their divorce. The two are currently locked in a heated custody battle over their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Pitt has not commented on the status of his romantic life.

