Jennifer Aniston Turns To Brad Pitt Amid Justin Theroux Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have already moved on from each other since their divorce in 2005, but it seems that the actor still has a special place in his ex-wife’s heart. According to a new report, the 48-year-old actress reached out to her former hubby amid the breakup rumors with her current husband Justin Theroux. She is allegedly seeking for help and comfort as she tries to overcome the loss of her estranged mother Nancy Dow.

“She’s been looking to him for guidance and advice,” an insider told In Touch. “Her husband is trying to help, but Brad understands her better than anyone else. Jen needs Brad more than ever right now.”

The tabloid reported that the reason Aniston chose Pitt to lean on was because he was present when her relationship with her late mother fell apart. Nancy reportedly sold a story about the former couple’s engagement to a TV show back then.

“Brad knows the history of Jen’s complicated relationship with Nancy and doesn’t judge her for the feelings she’s having,” their source explained. “He pointed out that Jennifer didn’t love her mom, and she’s mourning the loss of the mother she would never know. Jen was deeply touched and realized he was right.”

The 53-year-old director has become more matured and extremely helpful. Pitt even reached out to her after he found out that her mom passed away. Jennifer is reportedly grateful to have him back in her life. The Horrible Bosses star has allegedly come to terms with some issues in her life – realizing that her childhood wasn’t that traumatic.

With the new closeness of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, there have been speculations coming out that the two are reuniting. This is possible if Justin Theroux is out of the picture since Angelina Jolie has already dumped the Fury actor.

According to OK! magazine, the former Friends star and her husband have been leading separate lives and are likely to head for a split. A source revealed that Aniston started to realize that her BFFs like Courteney Cox has been fulfilling her emotional needs more than the 45-year-old actor. Based on her experience with her ex-husband, she knows that once you stop prioritizing your partner, things will disintegrate fast.

“Justin loves Jen, but it seems he was never sure if he was in love with her,” an insider revealed. “After they got engaged, it felt like they had something to prove, so they forged ahead with marriage even though they knew deep down it probably wasn’t the right move.”

A source also claimed that their career choices have also pushed them apart. Aniston prefers lighter comedies while Theroux is into dark dramas. The A-listers are allegedly not suited for each other and living separately would make it easier for them to end their marriage.

However, Gossip Cop claims that Jennifer and Justin’s breakup rumors aren’t true. In fact, The Leftovers star arranged a special birthday celebration for his wife last February. He even shared an adorable photo with Aniston during their romantic getaway on Instagram.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

During an interview with E! News, Justin shared some details of his weekend getaway with Jennifer in Cabo together with close friends Courteney Cox and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid. According to the actor, it was their favourite vacation spot because it is near Los Angeles. He also revealed his birthday gift to Aniston.

“We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata,” he said.

“Actually, we didn’t put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn’t end up smashing it,” he added revealing that his wife isn’t into candies.

Inquisitr previously reported that Brad Pitt has been texting Jennifer Aniston amid his divorce drama from Angelina Jolie. A source revealed to Us Weekly, that the Fight Club star was able to track his ex-wife’s number so he could greet her on her birthday. Pitt also opened up about his difficult situation and reminisced about their past as a couple. Theroux is allegedly aware of their communication, but isn’t worried about it.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” an insider said. “He knows Jennifer just wants to be nice.”

