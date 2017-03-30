Abby Lee Miller Says She’ll Only Return To ‘Dance Moms’ Once Producer Dies

Abby Lee Miller is not yet done giving the Dance Moms producers a piece of her mind. In a new interview, the reality star veteran revealed the true reason why she decided to leave the hit Lifetime show after seven seasons, blaming her “lunatic” behavior to the showrunners. Abby also talked about what she felt about being replaced by Dancing With the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke and what it would it take for her to return.

Last Sunday, Abby Lee Miller surprised everyone when she posted a long rant on Instagram against the Dance Moms producers. After being on the show for six years, Abby said that she has had enough of being “manipulated, disrespected, and used.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Miller revealed that she has been thinking of quitting Dance Moms since last year, saying that she just could not take it anymore. Miller, however, insisted that her leaving the show was never about the money but about respect and standing up for herself. The ALDC coach shared that even after numerous wins, she never felt valued or respected by the Dance Moms producers.

“I don’t want flowers or candy or anything like that, I just want somebody to say, ‘Wow, you’ve done a great job,'” she explained.

Abby Lee Miller is known for her strict, no-nonsense teaching style to the point of driving away some of the ALDC dancers who could not take the pressure. She has always been hard to her students. As Inquisitr previously reported, Miller previously made fun of Chloe Lukasiak’s lazy eye, which led to the young dancer leaving Dance Moms.

But Miller revealed that she only acted like a “lunatic” because of the way she was treated on the show. The reality show veteran explained that the crew was always following her every move, never leaving her even when she’s trying to change, invading her personal space. The Dance Moms star added that it got to a point where she needed to leave the show because it was starting to pose a threat to her health.

“They know how to push my buttons but it’s gone beyond that, to the point where it is so offensive as a woman. I think it’s detrimental to my health, to my mental health, to everything. It’s awful. There’s no privacy, there’s no respect.”

Miller shared that fans will get to see what she’s talking about when the second half of Dance Moms Season 7B airs later this year.

Only days after Abby Lee Miller announced that she’s leaving Dance Moms, Lifetime confirmed that Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke will be taking her place on the show in Season 8.

Miller told Entertainment Tonight’s Nishcelle Turner that she’s “glad” that someone like Burke will be joining Dance Moms. But she refused to think of Burke as her “replacement.” With Burke coming in, Miller predicted that there will be a lot of changes in Dance MomsSeason 8. She also predicted that Burke would be given a much better treatment, saying that the DWTS star would not have to go through what she’s been through with the girls.

“I bet you she’s treated differently. I bet you the budget is completely different, and I bet you she is never driving her car, with her gas, getting parking tickets that she has to pay, walking up and down the streets looking for fabric on her feet,” Miller said.

When asked if Abby Lee Miller will ever return to Dance Moms, she said that it would only happen once the “dust settles.”

“The dust is not gonna settle until that producer is dead and they cremate him and the dust is there. That’s the dust.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]