‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chabby Victimized Again – Unexpected Enemy?

Days Of Our Lives fans have been through a rollercoaster when it comes to Chad and Abigail, referred to as “Chabby.” It was hard enough when Kate Mansi left the soap opera. Now that Marci Miller has taken over the role of Abby, it seems the writers don’t want them to be happy. The latest report states that the couple will be victimized once again, but not in a physical sense. Someone surprising will try to ruin things when they renew their vows and it isn’t Dario, Gabi, or Deimos.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what happens next on the NBC soap opera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) had Abigail and Gabi (Camila Banus) kidnapped. He poisoned them, forcing Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to choose which woman to save. However, he threw a curve ball at the villain by splitting the antidote between them. It was a close call, but both Gabi and Abby survived.

DOOL spoilers for Friday reveal that Abigail will ask Chad some questions regarding Deimos being beaten. She is suspicious that her husband was involved. Even though Chad thinks he was doing the right thing, Abby knows that it will only cause things to get worse. It seems like she forgives him, because She Knows Soaps reported a few Days Of Our Lives spoilers for later in the season.

Chad and Abigail will renew their vows. However, someone doesn’t like the idea and has a plan to ruin everything. No, it’s not Gabi, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso), or even Deimos. This time, it will be Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

It is no secret that Kate thinks Gabi Hernandez is a better choice for Chad. However, he is married to Abigail. Even though she did fake her own death and disappeared, Abby returned to Salem. It has taken “Chabby” some time to deal with certain obstacles, including Chad and Gabi’s attraction. However, they are “end game,” as executive producer Ken Corday previously stated. Unfortunately, some Salem residents just can’t deal with it and that includes Kate Roberts.

However, don’t get too angry just yet. Abigail will overhear Kate talking about her plan to ruin the event. She will likely do something to put a stop to it. Even though these Days Of Our Lives spoilers are for down the road, it is hard to imagine Abby doing something vindictive. Of course, anything can happen and who knows, maybe Abby will just have enough of people interfering in her marriage and do something rash.

Other DOOL spoilers that are coming up include Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) confessing his love to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Also, the bad news keeps following Nicole around. It turns out that her neighbor’s husband, Scooter (Robb Derringer) recognizes her as Misty Circle, her former porn name.

As for Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni), she will meet someone named Wyatt (Scott Shilstone), who also played Zach Brady in a dream sequence at one time. It is stated that when meeting Wyatt, Ciara will be “pleasantly surprised.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Deimos will demote Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who will be furious. Will he do something he might end up regretting as a result? Vincent Irizarry is rumored to be leaving the soap opera.

What do you think is going to happen with “Chabby?” Why will Kate Roberts try and ruin Chad and Abigail’s vow renewal on Days Of Our Lives? How will Abigail handle the news she overhears and what will she do to stop it?

