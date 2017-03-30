Five Diane Kruger Movies To Watch Now She’s Dating ‘TWD’s’ Norman Reedus

By now, millions of hearts were shattered when photos of Norman Reedus and his new girlfriend Diane Kruger surfaced, seemingly confirming that both of them are in a relationship. Diane and Norman’s romance came in full view of the paparazzi last week when they were photographed packing on the PDA. Now, everyone wants to know who Diane is and the movies she has starred in.

Millions of Norman’s adoring fans are expected to search more information about the new girlfriend. But Diane is no stranger to Hollywood. The German-American former fashion model has done several movies. Most people would recognize her from one of her biggest movies, Troy, which released in 2004 and starred Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana, and Brad Pitt, among others. The epic film was her breakout role.

Diane Kruger was chosen to play the part of Helen, who was considered the most beautiful woman in the world in the Greek mythology and inspired the line “the face that launched a thousand ships.” But aside from Troy, Diane Kruger has appeared in numerous movies that people may take interest in now that it’s confirmed she’s with The Walking Dead star.

Here are five Diane Kruger movies fans of Norman Reedus should not miss.

National Treasure(2004)

Following the success of Troy, Diane Kruger has been offered to star in several movies, including National Treasure, opposite Nicholas Cage. The adventure film brings history to life with Cage starring as a historian in search of lost treasures. Kruger and Cage had a great on-screen chemistry and both reprised their roles in the film’s sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Although the movie received a fair share of negative feedback, it was still considered a fun, entertaining, and educational film.

Copying Beethoven (2006)

One of Diane Kruger’s drama movies, Copying Beethoven, was a fictional interpretation of the German composer and pianist’s heartaches and triumphs. The movie starred Ed Harris as the titular character and Matthew Goode. Kruger played fictional character Ann Holtz who helped Beethoven finish the score for his first performance.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

The 2009 American-German war film directed by Quentin Tarantino also stars Brad Pitt, making it the second time Kruger worked with the A-list actor. In this movie, Kruger plays as the German movie star, Bridget von Hammersmark, who also happens to be an undercover agent. On how great Kruger was in the movie, Tarantino said, in an interview with She Knows, that he found a genuine German star quality in her.

“She brought a genuine German movie star quality. You don’t just find people on the street that look like old time movie stars. That’s a big deal. Also she has a wonderful duality with the character. She gets to do so much of the movie in German and also so much in English. They are almost two different performances.”

Unknown (2011)

Unknown is one of Kruger’s action movies. She starred alongside Liam Neeson in this psychological thriller. Kruger plays an illegal immigrant from Bosnia named Gina, who works as a taxi driver in Berlin. Gina and Neeson’s character, Dr. Martin Harris, turned to each other for help while involved in several run-ins with bad guys.

Sky (2015)

One of her more recent movies, Sky, features Kruger’s ex, Joshua Jackson, and her current love, Norman Reedus. Kruger plays a woman who is running away from her abusive husband and found love in park ranger – played by Reedus — who’s dying of cancer.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were spotted packing on the PDA last week. As reported by E! News, the stars were walking hand in hand during a romantic stroll in New York. They were also seen kissing for almost 30 minutes, the publication reported.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]