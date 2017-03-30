2017 iMac Release Date And Rumors Update: Top Five Most-Anticipated Features

The iMac might be one of Apple’s most iconic devices, but the ubiquitous all-in-one desktop computer has sat in the background for a while now. The iMac has not been updated since 2015, and with increasing competition from formidable and more robust rivals such as the Microsoft Surface Studio, Apple needs to ensure that the next iteration of its all-in-one desktop would be a class above its most updated predecessors.

While Apple has not officially announced the 2017 iMac, rumors about the machine have been abounding. Over the last few months, numerous speculations about the iMac 2017 have emerged, and most of them are extremely encouraging. Here then, are five notable rumored improvements that would, if any, ensure that the iMac 2017 puts up a good fight in the all-in-one market this year.

Massive Touchscreen Display

The iMac 2017 has always been marketed as a robust desktop all-in-one computer that is designed to perform heavy creative and productivity tasks with ease. While previous iMacs have performed well in this regard despite the lack of a touchscreen, the 2017 iteration of the device is entering a market where its competitors have the feature.

With this in mind, Apple would be able to make the iMac 2017 into a more competitive device if it comes with a touchscreen display, according to a MacWorld report. A huge part of the device’s user base, after all, is centered on graphics professionals. Rumors have been emerging that the iMac 2017 would indeed debut a touch-enabled display, with support for the Apple Pencil. If these speculations prove true, Apple could ensure that its flagship desktop all-in-one would be extremely competitive.

Retina Across the Board

One thing that numerous critics of the current-generation iMac have pointed out is the presence of a version that is still equipped with a simple Full HD display. Considering that the 21-inch iMac already has a Retina-equipped variant, rumors are high that Apple would be rolling out the upgrade to all the available iMacs in its lineup. With this, the iMac 2017 would be able to boast flagship-level displays that would do justice to its flagship-grade price.

Updated Productivity Tools

The current generation of the iMac utilizes a Magic Keyboard, the Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Mouse 2. While all three are sleek and capable enough, the accessories themselves could use some improvements, according to a MacRumors report. The design of the Magic Mouse 2, for example, was lauded for its clean lines and seamless look, but was widely criticized since its Lightning charging port was located at the bottom of the accessory. Thus, users of the device were unable to use the Magic Mouse 2 while it was being charged, which resulted in inconveniences for numerous users.

While Apple might have a reputation for prioritizing design over functionality, rumors are high that the 2017 iMac would have a more practical set of accessories. Among these rumors include a Magic Mouse that could be used while charging, as well as a thinner keyboard that utilizes the Cupertino-based tech giant’s butterfly mechanism.

Fusion Drive Across the Board

The entry-level iMac features outdated specs and a horribly outdated hard drive, which ultimately prompted many buyers to upgrade the machine’s HD to a Fusion Drive immediately upon purchase. With this said, numerous rumors point to Apple rolling out the iterations of the 2017 iMac with Fusion Drives. This would allow the device to perform efficiently enough to handle most productivity tasks that users could throw at the machine. Fusion Drives, after all, have been offered by Apple for a long time. Thus, it would be well within the tech giant’s capability to ensure that its all-in-one range would have the faster, more efficient hard disk setup.

Flagship-Worthy Specs And Ports

If there is anything that recent rumors about the 2017 iMac are unanimous with, it is the idea that the upcoming all-in-one would feature formidable specs that would place it above its most formidable competitors such as the Surface Studio. A set of Intel Kaby Lake or AMD Ryzen 7 chips has been rumored about the flagship desktop, together with enhanced graphics capabilities that would, in turn, enable the iMac 2017 to handle graphics-heavy programs such as VR applications.

Speculations are also high that the iMac 2017 range would keep its set of ports, unlike the 2016 MacBook Pro and the iPhone 7. Considering that the iMac is a productivity machine above all else, there is a good chance that Apple would opt to keep the device’s port selection intact. Rumors are also high that the iMac 2017 would be a device that features two USB Type-C ports, which would boost the machine’s capabilities even further.

The release date for the iMac 2017 has not been officially announced by Apple as of date, though speculations are high that the next-generation all-in-one desktop would make its debut sometime during the first half of this year. Take note, however, that these are all but speculations. Thus, do take this information with a huge grain of salt.

