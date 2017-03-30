Michelle Kwan’s Net Worth: What’s At Stake In Clay Pell Divorce

Michelle Kwan’s husband, Clay Pell, has announced he is filing for divorce from the 36-year-old world champion figure skater and 2-time Olympic medalist, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports.

It is unclear in the legal documents presented by Pell on whether he is requesting spousal support from Kwan, but he does want his estranged wife to pay his attorney’s fees.

Michelle Kwan and Clay Pell met in 2011, a few years after she won a silver medal in the 1988 Olympics and a bronze medal in the 2002 Olympics. The pair got married in 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kwan and Pell did not have any children in nearly four years of marriage, so whatever financial disputes they may have will probably be over property. At any rate, considering Michelle Kwan’s net worth, the figure skating legend shouldn’t have any problems footing the bill if a legal agreement has been settled.

The 35-year-old Pell worked as a White House National Security staffer under President Obama. He recently ran for Governor of Rhode Island but lost. Pell’s resume is nothing short of impressive, having earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a law degree from Georgetown University. Before being appointed by Obama, he served in the Coast Guard before becoming Director of Strategic Planning on the national security team.

Clay Pell faced serious competition during the gubernatorial race, having gone up against General Treasurer Gina Raimondo and Providence Mayor Angel Taveras, both of whom served in high-profile positions.

Michelle Kwan, being the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history, has been a household name in the world for over a decade. As a 5-time World Champion (1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, and 2003) and an Olympic medalist twice over (1998 and 2002), Kwan is widely considered as one of the greatest figure skaters of all time.

It’s been estimated that Michelle Kwan’s net worth today amounts to $16 million. Given her amount of endorsement deals and prize winnings as a figure skater from 1997 to 2005, Kwan was considered the highest-paid figure skater in that particular period. She has endorsed big companies including Disney, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Visa, Campbell’s Chevrolet, Kraft, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, just to name a few.

Besides her appearances as a figure skater, Michelle Kwan also appeared in several movies including Mulan II, Ice Castles, and Reflections on Ice: Michelle Kwan Skates to the Music of Disney’s “Mulan”.

After retiring from the sport, Michelle embarked on a legal career after earning a master’s degree at Tufts’ Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Kwan currently works in the U.S. State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. She also served as an outreach coordinator for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 Presidential campaign. As a Clinton supporter, Kwan had the rare opportunity to combine two of her passions as she launched a skating-centric fundraiser for the Democratic nominee. The Clinton campaign charged donors $2,700 to watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships with Michelle Kwan in Boston.

“It is definitely like worlds colliding and I have to say it is my two loves,” Kwan said.

Michelle Kwan, who actively champions women’s issues since earning a master’s degree, appeared in one of her husband’s campaign ads back when he was running for governor of Rhode Island, pitching his credentials on women’s issues, reports Washington Post.

“Clay is committed to a woman’s equality agenda that strengthens protection in areas like pay equity, sexual harassment and domestic violence,” Kwan said in the 30-second ad.

Since taking on a career in public diplomacy and politics, Michelle Kwan has not been able to skate as much as before, according to CNN.

“There is not much time to go to an ice rink and practice,” Kwan said. “The last time I skated was actually with my colleagues [at the campaign].”

