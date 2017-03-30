‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole’s Story Darkens Because Of Scooter

Days Of Our Lives fans are upset over Nicole Walker’s storylines. She never seems to be able to be happy. Now that Arianne Zucker is leaving the soap opera, viewers were hoping she could get a little sunshine. However, there are dark clouds ahead for Nicole. The latest information reveals that her story will take a devastating turn when Hillary’s (Jennifer Landon) husband, Scooter (Robb Derringer) meets the fugitive. He will apparently be a problem as Nicole’s past comes back to haunt her.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

A few months ago, it was reported that a sex addict named Scooter would be on Days Of Our Lives. More recently, it was revealed that Robb Derringer won the role. In addition to his affliction, he will also be Hillary’s husband and knows something about Nicole Walker. For fans hoping that Nicole would enjoy some happiness will not be pleased when they hear the latest news.

According to She Knows Soaps, DOOL spoilers for next week reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker will invite Hillary and Scooter over for dinner. During the course of the meal, Scooter recognizes Nicole, but it isn’t from news reports. Nicole looks familiar to him because of her past in porn, in which she used the name Misty Circle. This will happen on April 4, and expect things to take a “bad turn” when Scooter reveals how he recognizes Arianne Zucker’s character.

As for what else to expect from Nicole on Days Of Our Lives, Brady will confess his love for her. Even though others could see how he really felt, Brady didn’t recognize it himself until he spoke to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). However, don’t expect her to jump into another relationship. She will be hesitant and feel uneasy about Brady’s confession.

“Her reaction is surprising. Even Ari and I had a good laugh about her reaction. It’s not, ‘Oh, my God, I love you, too!’ It’s a very uneasy feeling for her. He’s pretty much full steam ahead, and she has reservations about everything.”

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf explained that Nicole wonders why they would work out. Brady and Nicole have tried to be together in the past, but always with disappointing or disastrous results. What should make this time any different? In Brady’s mind, it is because they are away from Salem. He believes the lack of drama will actually give them a chance to succeed.

“They’ve always been kind of friends with benefits. They have always helped each other through the bad times to transition to the next love interest. They’ve never really had the time to invest and actually give themselves a true shot at being a couple. She just doesn’t know if she wants to go down that road with Brady. I think a lot of it has to do with the situation and the fact that she just lost Daniel (Shawn Christian), and there’s all kinds of uncertainty in Nicole’s mind about it. So, it’s not just an immediate happily ever after for these two. He has to fight for it, and he has to try to convince her that these very good friends can actually become much more so.”

What do you think of Scooter the sex addict causing problems for Nicole Walker? Have the writers gone too far with Nicole never being able to have any happiness? How will Brady Black fix this situation on Days Of Our Lives?

