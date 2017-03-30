Angelina Jolie Drug Abuse Unveiled: The Making Of ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’

The Angelina Jolie drug abuse history has quite a ripple of effects that the public is unaware of and it has just been revealed in a new tell-all book that narrates the life story of filmmaker Sherry Lansing.

There is no question about Jolie’s talent in acting as proven by her numerous awards and breath-taking expanse of fans all over the globe. But with her great fame comes some dark secrets that has come to light because of Paramount producer Sherry Lansing’s biography.

According to Radar Online, Angelina’s “dark reputation” with the use of heroin and cocaine almost cost her the role in a film that made her an A-list actress today: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

The shocking revelation came in the form of a book—a biography to be precise—titled “Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker.” Based on an excerpt from the tell-all book first cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Lansing had very little options when it comes to casting Lara Croft.

In fact, the role may have been one of Lansing’s most complicated castings as she was faced with the difficult task of looking for someone who is “sexual enough to resemble the computer creation while accessibly human,” as described by THR.

No one can do Lara Croft like Angelina. pic.twitter.com/4wkEjasOMa — #KMGF (@EttaBond) March 28, 2017

But while it is clear that she is the only actress to fit the bill, the book reveals that Lansing was faced with an even harder obstacle to make Lara Croft work: Angelina Jolie’s drug abuse.

According to the excerpt, Jolie was battered with controversies at the time as rumors about her drug abuse emerged. Still, Simon West was able to use this to convince Lansing that Jolie was the perfect woman for the role as he was quoted in the book saying that this was his ultimate selling point.

“She definitely had some baggage and something of a dark reputation. Funnily enough, that was one of my selling points: This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character.”

When West finally convinced Lansing about it, he immediately flew to Mexico to meet with the actress who was filming scenes for the 2000 thriller Original Sin. At the time, West was even more convinced that Jolie will be perfect for the role as he spoke to her about it.

“She said: ‘Look, I want to do it, but I know what my reputation is, and I’ll do anything you want to prove that I’m worthy. I’ll be reliable, and I’ll turn up, and I’ll work hard,'” West shared, but the most convincing about it all is what Jolie told him next.

“She said, ‘I don’t care if the studio wants to drug test me every day.’ “

Angelina Jolie was so determined to play Lara Croft in Tomb Raider she offered to be drug tested 2 different ways. https://t.co/cclBk6hEQG — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) March 29, 2017

And that did actually happen: Jolie was tested for drugs every single day until the filming of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider concluded—all of which she passed. Still, both Lansing and Paramount was concerned with Angelina Jolie’s drug abuse history that they kept a close eye on her.

“We would put a team around her for two purposes,” a member of the production crew recalled.

“One really was practical: to get her into great shape for the movie, not only in terms of appearance but to do what she had to do onscreen. Then there was this notion that we had to give her spiritual and psychological support.”

Fortunately, all turned out well and good as Angelina became a breakout star thanks to Tomb Raider which grossed a hefty $275 million worldwide upon its premiere in 2001.

To conclude, Angelina Jolie’s drug abuse had been her worst and best weapon that made her who she is now: an ambassador for human rights, a world-renowned actress, and a loving mom of six kids.

What did you think of this article? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for other news about the Angelina Jolie drug abuse history in the days to come.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]