‘Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan On Season 7 Finale, Glenn Rhee, And Death Dinners

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale airs this Sunday on AMC. Fans are looking forward to another episode but are also nervous. Not only do season finales usually mean a lot of death, but Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is the most vicious and brutal villain to date. What can viewers expect? Recently, Lauren Cohan discussed the upcoming installment, calling it bittersweet, beautiful, and heartbreaking. The actress also talked about the brutal murder of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and death dinners.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalyptic series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, several cast members have come forward with statements about The Walking Dead Season 7 finale. Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, was one of them. She called the upcoming episode, titled “The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life,” heart-stopping and powerful.

In a separate interview, Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl Dixon on TWD, used a Braveheart reference. For those that are unfamiliar with the 1995 film, it is about fighting to the death for freedom. Sounds pretty similar to what the Alexandrians are trying to do with Negan and the Saviors.

So, what does Lauren Cohan have to say about Season 7 Episode 16? Speaking to Harpers Bazaar magazine, the actress revealed that viewers should have some tissues ready.

“You’re certainly in for a lot of emotion. [It’s] incredibly bittersweet, beautiful, and heartbreaking.”

Although the actress could not reveal any TWD spoilers, she did talk about the famous “death dinners.” The events are the show’s way of the cast getting to say goodbye to a co-star who dies on The Walking Dead.

“It’s funny when I stop to think about calling them death dinners. It’s such a frequent part of our lingo that I forget how absurd it is, like spying on your own funeral. We’ve had some of our best nights together at them. There’s always a lot of tears, but we also have bonfires and play games and get to tell the family member leaving how much we love them — and, you know, completely embarrass them.”

During the Season 7 premiere, fans found out that one of Negan’s victims was Glenn, Maggie’s husband. To make things even worse, she is pregnant and was not in the best shape when Negan decided to line everyone up. Thankfully, Glenn and Maggie’s baby is doing just fine, at least so far. As for Maggie on The Walking Dead, Cohan said that the character will grow even though Glenn Rhee is gone. At the same time, she didn’t want to imply that she will survive because honestly, Lauren doesn’t know how long she will be alive on the show.

“I look at it all as selflessness versus selfishness. That conflict is representative of the world at any time. We’re always grasping to feel safe. Ultimately, some people feel safe through love or family or community, some people through exerting control… they can’t understand how much strength comes from being compassionate and lifting other people up.”

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Maggie becomes the leader of Hilltop Colony. As fans of the television show know, Gregory (Xander Berkeley) is too cowardly, weak, and selfish to do the right thing for his community. This is why the residents look up to Maggie. However, Gregory doesn’t like it one bit and has his own plan to rat her and Daryl out to Simon the Savior.

What do you think of what Lauren Cohan had to say about Maggie in The Walking Dead? The Season 7 finale airs April 2 on AMC.

