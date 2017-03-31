Farrah Abraham: Drama Over Amber Portwood Wedding And Breakup With Simon Saran

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has had a lot to say recently as she shades both ex-boyfriend Simon Saran and co-star Amber Portwood.

The 25-year-old MTV star isn’t shy when it comes to voicing her opinion of Portwood, and that includes her upcoming wedding invite. Farrah only had nasty things to say when it came to news Amber plans to invite all her Teen Mom OG co-stars to her upcoming nuptials.

A site called The Ashley’s Reality Roundup covered what Abraham had to say about Portwood’s wedding as the article called her remarks “downright cruel.”

When Amber stated she planned to invite all her MTV cast mates to her October wedding, including Farrah, Ashley’s Reality Roundup states the gesture didn’t go over well with the mother of one.

“While some of the show’s fans assumed that Amber’s gesture meant that the feud between her and Farrah was finally settling down… they were wrong.”

In fact, Abraham went on a tirade against Amber and fiance Matt Baier as she called them criminals and said the couple was only using her to get more attention for themselves.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and [Matt Baier]’s book. I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with.”

Of course, Farrah didn’t stop there as she continued to rant about Amber and Matt being criminals.

“I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple.”

Abraham’s reaction to Portwood’s wedding invite isn’t the only time she threw major shade at her fellow Teen Mom star, though. Farrah has also gone on record saying Gary Shirley, Amber’s ex, should have full custody of their daughter.

“Gary should have full custody of Leah. Both [Amber and Matt] are not to be trusted with children, evidently so.”

Even Farrah’s sometimes boyfriend, Simon Saran, got in on the Portwood bashing as he responded to an interview asking if he would attend the wedding. While Simon didn’t get as candid as Farrah, he did refer to the nuptials as a circus.

“I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun.”

However, Saran may not even have the opportunity to attend the Teen Mom OG wedding as he and Abraham seem to be on yet another hiatus. The couple’s on-again-off-again romance is currently in the off position, and Farrah seems to not be handling the breakup so well.

Hollywood Life reported on her reactions as Simon is spotted out partying with other women. After he was photographed partying with other women, Farrah took to Snapchat to throw some shade, which suggests she really isn’t handling the situation as well as her ex.

“When your ex can only get bottle girls LmAO FaceLike.”

However, Simon’s reply to Farrah’s reaction at seeing him with other females proves he may be just as vain as the MTV star as he attributed his good looks to why she can’t get over him.

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. If there’s a harmless picture and that’s all it is is a picture. But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of.”

Not surprisingly, though, Saran also attributed Abraham’s on-screen personality with why they called it quits this time.

“…because during filming season, she has a split attitude thing that I can’t really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for anymore.”

Stay tuned for more updates as Amber Portwood’s wedding nears and Farrah continues to deal with her split from Simon.

[Featured Image by Steven Henry/Getty Images]