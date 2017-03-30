Reality Show Makes Kris Jenner Dump Corey Gamble

Keeping Up With the Kardashians led Kris Jenner to split up with boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The matriarch apparently split up with her boyfriend of two years despite gushing about him on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. Radar Online, reported that it was Kris who made the decision to end their relationship.

She apparently ended the relationship so that she could focus on her family as well as the show’s plummeting ratings. The momager has been married twice before and had said that she had no interest in remarrying and had informed her daughter Kim Kardashian West to pressure her sisters instead. However, during her interview with Ellen, it seemed that she hadn’t completely ruled out the idea of the two of them getting hitched.

Kris, 61, and Corey, 35, got together after her split from Caitlyn Jenner in 2014. Kris was married to retired Olympian Bruce, now known as Caitlyn, for 22 years before calling it quits. The two had been rocky toward the end of their relationship but Kris managed to find love and happiness once again with Corey.

Kris had given no indication of any troubles in her relationship during the interview as well as on the reality show, which has documented their every move.

Corey Huge Part Of Kris’ Life

Kris claimed that her daughter Kim was happy for them and she had wanted the two to have a huge wedding. Corey had been seen several times getting close to Kourtney Kardashian as well which led to her sister Kim to wonder why the two were getting so close to each other. Kris said that Corey was a huge part of her life and had even told Ellen that it was nice that he got along with her children and that their relationship had been really great.

This would then lead to speculation as to whether the report is actually true or not as the star seemed truly happy with the status of her relationship. The source claimed that Kris wanted to just focus on the show and to ensure that her family remains on air.

The latest season of their show has not been doing as well as their previous seasons and this has really worried the reality star. The source claims that the romance was apparently sidetracking Kris and that she decided to put her family before herself.

Kris had earlier said that she was having a lot of fun with Corey and that she loved being with him. Their relationship may have worked for them as she said that Corey did not want children and that he loved her and how he felt about her.

Recently, Corey was on the show and had been quite over protective over her after Kylie’s security alarm went off.

Kris was upset with Corey and told him that he didn’t understand that these were her children and that she was the only one in the neighborhood.

The source also made a claim that a lot of people in Kris’ circle thought that Corey was simply a rebound from her previous relationship.

Radar Online’s Claims

The gossip website has alleged some months ago that Kris and Corey were set to get married in the spring. The report claimed that the two were working on a prenuptial agreement before jumping the broom. Their source claimed that the two were excited about getting married. Kris, however, told Ellen that for as long as things were going well, she didn’t see why they would, “ruffle” things up. She hinted to Ellen that she didn’t know about marriage but one could never know either. She giggled and gushed as she was asked questions to do with the relationship even telling Ellen that age was just a number when she was asked about their huge age difference.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well.”

