Brad-Angelina Split Rumors: From Custody Court Battle To Co-Parenting?

The Brad-Angelina split has stirred up more controversies than we can count since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits before the end of 2016.

For those who were able to watch the couple grow angrier with each other as time passes it is no secret that the publicly known cause for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is their eldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, who allegedly had an altercation with his adoptive father.

Aside from the divorce, Angelina and Brad had also been involved in a messy custody battle that made even more headlines. Now, it seems as though these are all things of the past as recent reports claim that Brad and Angelina are now in better terms and have been “secretly” meeting.

Brad Pitt Bonding With Maddox & Pax More Since Angelina Jolie Split: He’s ‘Very Happy’ https://t.co/A0iCuPFg4f pic.twitter.com/4ZkI1vivBN — Drama News (@dramanewslive) March 22, 2017

A report from E! News noted how the Fury actor and the United Nations ambassador “fooled everybody” with their endless Brad-Angelina split drama.

Noting a February interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, E! News said it seems like Angelina is getting friendlier with her ex, saying that it seems as though things between the celebrity couple are turning a bit less angry.

At the time, Angelina carefully answered a query on whether her family is “healthier” now, bringing to light the term she used when she first spoke about the divorce.

“We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be. We will be stronger, when we come out of this, because that’s what we are determined to do as a family.”

Aside from that, E! News also noted how the UN ambassador briefly paused when she was asked whether she thought Brad still is a wonderful father like she have stated before the Brad-Angelina split.

Shaking her head slightly, Angelina said, “Of course, of course. We will always be a family, always.”

According to the latest rumors about the ex-couple, Brad was “secretly” spending time with his children with Angelina in Cambodia. Unnamed sources told the outlet that the Allied star spent “most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule” while Angelina was out filming her film First They Killed My Father.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids.”

In addition to that, one of the anonymous sources said that the Jolie-Pitt children spent “75 percent” of their time in Cambodia with Angelina and the remaining 25 with Brad when he was in the country. With this in mind, some speculate whether the Brad-Angelina split only a ruse to gain attention.

Of course, there is also a chance that Angelina finally decided to ease the damage of the situation to their children’s psyche by “normalizing” their relationship with their father.

But while news about the father-of-six spending time with his kids seem like a good one, a fact checking website said that reports about this had been twisted into something less true.

What divorce? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take family holiday to Cambodia pic.twitter.com/i1ccxQvZLc — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) March 29, 2017

According to Gossip Cop, claims that Brad travelled to Cambodia in secret to spend time with his children were not true as per the actor’s representative. Apparently, the rumors that surfaced recently were in fact based on an incident before the Brad-Angelina split.

“Pitt’s own rep exclusively assured Gossip Cop is was not true when the false claim was initially made by E!. We were told Pitt was only with Jolie and the kids when she shot the film last year, and they were all still a happy family.”

Do you believe that rumors about Brad secretly spending time with his kids are true? Stay tuned for more updates on the Brad-Angelina split.

[Featured Image by Lefteris Pitarakis – Pool/Getty Images]