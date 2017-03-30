‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Who Is Most Likely To Die?

With only days to go until the Season 7 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, let’s have a stab (pun completely intended) at who could die on Sunday night. Be warned, though, there are plenty of comic book spoilers ahead.

Now, to be clear, I have not viewed the Season 7 finale for The Walking Dead, so don’t expect any spoilers from me. However, if you are currently reading the comics and are not up to the “All Out War” section, please be aware I will be using the comic books storylines to try to predict who might die in the finale so this may spoil upcoming issues for you.

Now, with that aside, let’s have a look at who could die in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead!

Sasha

While Sasha doesn’t appear in the comics, it is her character that seems most likely to die in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead. At the moment, her story mirrors the character of Holly in the comics quite closely. Be warned, comic spoilers are ahead. Holly ended up breaking into Negan’s sanctuary and tried to kill as many people as possible using the surrounding walkers. However, this plan backfired and she was captured by Negan. During her time there, she was nearly raped by David, just like what occurred to Sasha in Episode 15 (titled “Something They Need”) of The Walking Dead TV series.

Holly was then used as a negotiating chip between Negan and Alexandria. With a bag over her head, Negan finally returned Holly to Alexandria. Except Holly was now a walker and when Denise (Spoiler: she is still alive in the comics at this point) removes the bag, Holly bites her. Rick then has to put Holly down. Considering how closely AMC seem to be following Holly’s storyline with Sasha’s, it seems likely this is the way it could play out in the Season 7 finale.

However, if they do follow this storyline, and Denise is already dead in the TV series, who is going to replace her?

AMC might just have walker Sasha attack someone but not bite them, changing the storyline in The Walking Dead series to their own advantage. Or, alternatively, a second person may die in the finale. Considering how closely Sasha and Rosita’s stories have been in the later half of Season 7, it is possible Rosita might be the one to rush forward to grab Sasha, glad to see she has been returned. On the other hand, it might be a chance for AMC to take out another smaller role by having them replace Denise in this scene (if it even plays out this way).

Gregory

Another character that could potentially die in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead is Gregory according to AJC. He was last planning some time away from Hilltop at the end of Episode 15. Most likely he was going to visit Simon, one of Negan’s men. After all, Episode 14 of The Walking Dead saw the pair discussing Hilltop’s leadership. Simon gave Gregory a map that was seen again as Gregory looked at it in the last episode. So, could Gregory be about to rat on Rick’s group?

As was suggested in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, Negan already knows Rick is up to something, so things might not go according to plan when Gregory arrives with information Negan already has, especially if whoever has told him has also implicated Gregory. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, according to the comics, Gregory does actually end up swapping sides and joining the Saviors, so now might be a good time to follow the comic books here. Although, considering how closely Sasha’s storyline is currently following the comics, maybe AMC will shake things up a little and take out Gregory in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

Dwight

Episode 15 of The Walking Dead saw Dwight inside Alexandria and proclaiming he wanted to switch sides. Rick pulled a gun on him but didn’t actually shoot Dwight. However, could Rick lose his cool in the Season 7 finale and take out Dwight rather than try and work out if he really is switching sides or not.

His death could also be prompted if Sasha turns up undead and chomping down on another member of Alexandria in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead. We all know Rick can be emotionally unstable at times and that would seem like a very good time for Rick to lose it completely and take out Dwight in retaliation, especially if Dwight is within sight of Negan at the time.

Alternatively, Daryl could be the one to take out Dwight in the Season 7 finale. The sneak peek video for Episode 16 does show Daryl getting aggressive with Dwight, so this is not outside the realm of possibility.

Eugene

Sasha and Rosita gave Eugene the perfect opportunity to escape the Sanctuary recently, however, he declined. Whether this was fear or the fact he has switched sides, to Rosita, especially, it was likely a tipping point. Promotional images for the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead show Negan and Eugene together. While it is unclear where they are, by watching the Episode 16 trailer above, it is revealed the pair ends up together outside Alexandria.

Another part of the trailer shows Rosita with a shocked look on her face. Is she shocked to see Eugene there next to Negan, or is it something else? If it is because it has become apparent Eugene has truly switched sides, maybe Rosita will shoot him in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

Eric

Eric is the boyfriend of Aaron and hasn’t really been seen much of late. However, he did make an appearance in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead. Now, we all know what happens to characters that haven’t been seen for a while and suddenly turn up out of the blue, don’t we?

This would be an easy way to make a shocking death without really killing off a main character as well. If Eric were to die after finally believing they were doing the right thing in attacking the Saviors, Aaron might never forgive himself.

The extended Season 7 finale, Episode 16 (entitled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life”), of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 16 is below.

“The stakes continue to grow higher as paths cross; the group enacts an intricate plan.”

