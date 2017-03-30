WWE News: Randy Orton Says Which Match Should Main Event ‘WrestleMania 33’

Randy Orton is involved in one of the two WWE world title matches at WrestleMania 33 as he fights Bray Wyatt for the SmackDown Live world title and Goldberg battles Brock Lesnar for the Raw Universal Championship. However, Orton does not believe either of those WWE title matches should main event WrestleMania 33, telling Yahoo Sports that the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match should be the main event of the show.

There are only two likely options for the main event of WrestleMania 33. The one that most people assumed would end the show is Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. However, that match is not going to be a long one and there is little chance Goldberg can even put on a good strong match at his age.

Plus, almost everyone knows that Brock is winning and the WWE has never liked to end a WrestleMania with a heel winning.

That leaves the second WWE main event for consideration being Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. That match is the one that Orton believes should go on last and there are a number of good reasons to make that choice, including his prediction for Roman Reigns.

“I think that everybody will be happy with the outcome of the match. I expect the Undertaker to throw Roman Reigns around like a rag doll. Roman Reigns is going to get his, but at the same time, this is the Undertaker we’re talking about. Will [Undertaker] be around after this? If this is his last one and there’s speculation, all I can say is I hope not.”

That last comment is what many people point to when wanting to see Undertaker and Roman Reigns in that main event. While many people disagree with Orton’s assessment that Roman Reigns could lose, a lot of people are worried that this could be the Undertaker’s last ride.

If Undertaker does retire after WrestleMania 33 then the last thing that fans should see is him in the ring as a farewell – even if it is after a loss. However, a Roman Reigns win brings up the same problem as the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match.

Fans might not hate Brock Lesnar winning but that is not a WrestleMania ending moment and the WWE knows a fast win isn’t the proper way to end the biggest event of the year. Second, no matter how many people like Roman Reigns, there are very few who want to see him beat The Undertaker, and does the WWE want thousands of fans booing Roman Reigns to end WrestleMania 33?

However, if The Undertaker somehow pulls out what should be considered an upset victory over Roman Reigns, and it is his final match, that would be a tremendous response to end the show. As Orton said, no one gets a reaction like The Undertaker does.

“Whether it was twenty years ago or today, when he comes to the ring and the gong hits and the music plays, the energy in the arena, it’s not like that for anyone else. I don’t care if its [John] Cena, Shawn Michaels or whoever, it’s a different kind of energy and he’s got more respect from the fans than I think any character or superstar has ever had in our business.”

Of course, one match that no one is talking about for the main event is the WWE world title match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Even a non-title match with Roman Reigns is getting more publicity thanks to The Undertaker. On the other hand, Orton and Wyatt have fought before and there is a good chance it isn’t even in the second half of WrestleMania 33.

That spot will either be reserved for the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match or, more likely, the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker encounter. All that remains to be seen is how the WWE ends the latter match. It could be the end of The Undertaker or the fall of the Roman Empire.

