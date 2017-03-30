Blac Chyna’s Snapchat Rant Calls Tyga ‘A Bitch’ For Ignoring Son’s Child Support

The waters are never calm in the Kardashian Sea. Even if the real members of the family remain in peace for a few days, it seems that the whole core is a time bomb that can explode at any time only to reload and start the countdown again.

Everyone is well aware of how turbulent the tides have been recently for the Kardashian family, especially after the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split, which left the former devastated given his already-prevailing mental health problems.

Could it go worse? Well, it has. Recently, more complications have arisen for the Kardashians and apparently, Blac Chyna is doing everything in her power to make his ex’s family’s life a living hell.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-partner, Blac Chyna had a lot of things to say on Snapchat. Her rant has not been very pleasant especially for the Kardashians. Specifically, it targeted Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, with whom she had a baby. The problem is that Tyga is Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend.

Recall that Tyga and Blac were together for a long time. They had a son but soon after the two decided to separate. A few days back, Blac Chyna, in an interview with the Cosmopolitan Magazine stated that after separation, it was best for their son that she and Tyga maintained a cordial relationship.

Well, that does not seem to be the case now after Blac Chyna has apparently changed her mind. She made a series of Snapchat posts and in one of them, she said that Tyga does not take care of his son’s child support, a clear and discrete criticism of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend.

How will this end? Nobody really knows, but what is certain is that this war is almost endless and won’t be fading away anytime soon. Having said that, let’s peep into Blac Chyna’s Snapchat rant on Wednesday.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend seemed heavily stressed on Snapchat. The reality star appeared to explode against Tyga, the rapper for failing to pay for his son’s support in a series of shared messages Wednesday.

“Let’s run for our money! Saying it’s my problem for King!” I bet any money! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian] about our son’s account. The only reason I’m in contact…,” Chyna wrote in the messages published from her Snapchat.

It is not the first time Tyga hasn’t paid for his son in custody of Chyna. However, it is the first time Blac Chyna lashed out such a strong reaction towards her ex.

According to her publications (March 28), model and cosmetologist lashed claims that the rapper has been running his mouth about his family business. “Stop running your money, telling my King business, I’ll bet any money, I have more money than your Tyga account, Michael!”

Meanwhile, Tyga is snapping from the studio where he’s working on his next mixtape B-tch I’m The Sh-t 2. To keep in mind, his mentions are also flooded with #PayJenny hashtags in reference to Chyna’s Snaps.

Chyna was so upset that in her messages that she dragged the father of her daughter Dream and Kylie Jenner, girlfriend of the singer.

“Go tell Kylie and Rob about our son’s bank account, because that’s the only reason I’m in touch. In addition, she claimed that Tyga has been cheating Kim Kardashian’s sister with someone else.

Recently, Tyga told People that he was trying to cut King with gifts. “He likes everything I like – cars, women, jewelry,” he said. “I’m trying to reduce with him on gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He thinks he’s supposed to have all that, so I have to teach him to work hard to get everything.” A Tyga representative did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Billboard.

