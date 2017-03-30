Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Cricket 2nd T20 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

The Pakistan national cricket team can guarantee at least a split of its T20 International series against West Indies in a match that will live stream Thursday from Trinidad and Tobago with the struggling West Indies side hoping to regain at least some of the form that brought them their second World Cup T20 championship just one year ago.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the second Pakistan vs. West Indies T20 match can find full streaming information below on this page. First ball is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. For cricket fans in Pakistan, that start time will be 9:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in the United Kingdom the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time.

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the second West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 stream live starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

In the first match of the four-game set, West Indies managed just 111 runs in the first innings, a total easily chased down by Pakistan, led by 38 not out from Shoaib Malik, inside of 18 overs.

But the real star of the game was 18-year-old Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, who took three wickets on debut while allowing a microscopic 1.75 economy rate in his four overs.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the second of the four West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket matches live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the T20 match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Second T20I in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of India, however. Within the country, the second 20-overs showdown will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the Second T20 in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The West Indies vs. Pakistan second T20 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Two, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Port of Spain. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Eighteen-year-old legspinner Shadab Khan took 3 for 7 to lead Pakistan to their fifth consecutive win in T20Is © AFP pic.twitter.com/jNDpnzo6Mw — Cricket Pakistan (@Cricket_PCB) March 29, 2017

Live Stream the Second West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I in the United States

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the second West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan first T20I from Barbados.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Watch the West Indies wickets fall, including all three of Shadab’s scalps, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the second West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 match. The third and fourth T20 matches in the series will also be played at Queen’s Park Oval.

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Lendl Simmons, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Jason Mohammed/Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (captain), 8 Jason Holder, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Samuel Badree, 11 Jerome Taylor.

Pakistan: 1 Ahmed Shehzad, 2 Kamran Akmal, 3 Mohammad Hafeez, 4 Babar Azam, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper and captain), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Sohail Tanvir, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Wahab Riaz.

[Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]