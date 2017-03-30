‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Rocky Marriages, New Faces, Claudette Returns?

General Hospital spoilers tease there is going to be a major shakeup between the lovers in Port Charles. Carly and Sonny are facing major marital problems. Maxie is away from Port Charles to work abroad, and someone might be out to snatch her new husband. Valentin and Nina are not too stable either even if they retained Charlotte’s custody.

In a previous General Hospital episode, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) asked Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) for some advice about Maxie. Although the couple decided to finally tie the knot, Maxie is out of town. Nathan’s lady love was fired from the Crimson, and she decided to work outside of Port Charles. This plotline is necessary since Kirsten Storms who plays the role of Maxie is on a three-month leave. Nathan may have more problems to deal with than just an absentee wife. He might have a bigger shock waiting for him.

Fake Marriages

General Hospital spoilers hint Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) will return to tempt Nathan. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) was behind the plot to make it appear as if Claudette is dead although she is in hiding. Her official death complete with a death certificate allowed Nathan to marry Maxie. If Claudette is back in Port Charles, she could stir a lot of trouble and spoilers hint she might go after Nathan.

With Claudette back, Nathan’s marriage with Maxie is a sham. The last time Claudette was in town, she had more interest in Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) than Nathan. There were teasers that Griffin will get involved with a married woman. General Hospital spoilers suggested it could be Carly (Laura Wright) who is having serious issues with her husband Sonny over the debacle with Nelle. If Claudette is back in town, she would be messing up with Nathan since it would mean the marriage would mean nothing. It could also mean rekindling the romance between Claudette and Griffin.

Nina's got a warning for Anna. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/kV4SWdE3lP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 29, 2017

While the possibility of a hookup between Griffin and Claudette is possible, there are also rumors that Griffin would go after Nina Cassadine (Michelle Stafford). Nina and Valentin are not bound for marital bliss given all the secrets they have between them. Valentin’s issues with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are far from over, and General Hospital spoilers hint things are just warming up.

Evil Twins

Anna is still on a quest to know what happened in the past even if she could not remember anything. Valentin had enough reason to hate her after town’s villain called her out for trading her body for secrets. There are rumors, however, that the person behind it was not Anna but her evil twin Alex. If Valentin puts two and two together, it would be a different story. While deep secrets are finally being revealed in General Hospital, Nina couldn’t help but feel insecure about her marriage. Being her confidant, Griffin’s presence could give her the comfort she wants and it could turn into something else.

The best lies typically contain a tiny amount of truth. The problem is… Anna can't remember any of what Valetin is saying. pic.twitter.com/VJw6Tvpcd8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 29, 2017

In Wednesday’s episode, Anna hinted the reappearance of her evil twin who was in All My Children. In a conversation with Griffin, she confided that Valentin is either lying or the man is accusing her of someone else’s misdeeds. Since Anna has a twin sister who is still alive, Finola Hughes might start playing two characters again. How this could shake things up in General Hospital would be exciting to see.

News Faces in General Hospital



For the May Sweeps, there have been a lot of rumors on who is going to be back in General Hospital. Several actors were chosen to play small parts on the show including David Figlioli, Shelly Bhalla, Matthew Bohrer, and Dustin Coffey. Kirsten Storms is just on leave, and she will be back, but Jane Elliot who plays the role of Tracy Quartermaine will leave General Hospital this year. The actress who has been present on General Hospital since 1978 want to retire this year, and according to rumors, she is going to be involved on a grand story line for her exit. General Hospital spoilers are yet to confirm the news on returning characters.

TODAY ON #GH… Jason's thoughts on Elizabeth's living situation aren't sitting well with anyone. Maybe Sam can set him straight? pic.twitter.com/CtaoNmTmD6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]