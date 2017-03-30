Lara Spencer Allegedly Unhappy On ‘GMA,’ Will She Quit Show?

Lara Spencer is allegedly unhappy with ABC’s Good Morning America. Will she leave over a rumored feud that she’s having with one of the co-anchors?

According to a new report, Spencer feels slighted by Michael Strahan, who started working full-time on GMA just last fall. Rumor is the two aren’t getting along and some of that is in part to Lara’s bitterness that Michael is getting special treatment. She’s not the only the one who’s supposedly displeased with how things are going, however. It seems that other anchors are tired of being “treated like dirt” while Strahan has the “red carpet rolled out” for him.

Sources speaking to Page Six reveal that everyone is “sick” of watching Michael get things his way.

“They roll out the carpet for [Strahan] while seasoned talent is treated like dirt. He’s been given a lot of opportunity, flexibility, when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment.”

Lara Spencer normally covers pop culture news, but Michael Strahan is trying to take over and producers are reportedly allowing it to happen.

“[Lara] feels like her role has been minimized with Strahan. There’s not a lot of love between the two. They know how to put it on for the cameras, but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show] and she’s not happy. She’s the pop person.”

George Stephanopoulos is reportedly indifferent to the whole situation, according to the insider.

“He’s bored with the fluff. He goes into work, does the show and leaves by 8:57 a.m. He doesn’t interact. He’s been phoning it in for quite some time.”

Does ABC risk losing Lara Spencer over the treatment that Michael Strahan is getting? An ABC executive denied the source’s claims and insists that Lara and Michael get along fantastically.

“That’s just bulls**t. They get along great. She loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show. Michael is lovely with the staff. . . And as for Lara, she has far more airtime in the 8 a.m. hour and is loving the studio audience.”

The executive continued that the claims made about Stephanopoulos are “absurd” and that he arrives at GMA “at, like, 3 in the morning” and “works 16 hours a day.” The veteran anchor goes home earlier since he broadcasts the special reports in addition to the popular morning show. He’s also calling sources and getting ready for his Sunday program. George returns to the office in the afternoon and is “incredibly engaged in the news coming out of DC right now.”

When it comes to ratings, the ABC rep said GMA has tripled its lead over Today in viewership and that the show has “never been better.”

The rep added that some of the other anchors are taking on just as many outside projects as Michael Strahan. The former Live with Kelly and Michael star analyzes football on Fox NFL Sunday and is the host of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid. As previously reported, Strahan dropped a lot of his endorsement deals when he signed on with GMA.

There was a report in early February that speculated Strahan and Robin Roberts were in a feud but it was debunked. There was a rumor that Roberts was also upset about preferential treatment that Strahan was allegedly getting and photos showed them looking as if they were in a heated exchange. A source told Gossip Cop that the report was false. The only tense discussion the two got into was over who would win the Super Bowl.

It doesn’t look like Lara Spencer or anyone else is unhappy at GMA and there are no plans for them to leave the show.

