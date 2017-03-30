WWE Rumors: Undertaker To Retire At ‘WrestleMania 33’ After Roman Reigns Match?

Will WWE superstar The Undertaker officially retire as of this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view? That’s been some of the speculation running rampant ahead of the biggest professional wrestling event of the year. Undertaker, real name Mark Callaway, is set to do battle with Roman Reigns in a regular match with no stipulations attached to it. The only real talking point for this particular fight has been Reigns wanting to prove that it’s “his yard now” rather than The Undertaker’s. However, based on the age of “The Deadman,” a lot of fans believe Sunday may mark his final match on “the grandest stage of them all.”

This coming Sunday, Undertaker and Roman Reigns will step into the ring for a big match. While not a lot of fans are on board with the latest battle that Taker will have, there are those looking forward to seeing if “The Phenom” can still give an entertaining in-ring fight. In the past editions of Mania, Undertaker has gone up against Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar, among other superstars. So far, only “The Beast” Brock Lesnar has defeated Taker at the Mania pay-per-view, ending his legendary undefeated streak.

At the sportsbooks that offer betting odds on the WWE WrestleMania event this Sunday including Bet Fair and Paddy Power, Roman Reigns is listed across the boards as the favorite to win. This seems in line with what the WWE rumor mills and insider websites are reporting too, as this match is expected to help pass the torch to Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon and the powers that be seem to really want Reigns to become “the guy” to lead WWE once John Cena has officially left the company. Even though a lot of fans are opposed to the idea, the expectation is that Taker will suffer his second-ever loss at the WrestleMania event this Sunday.

As WWE Leaks reported on Tuesday, there is even a betting special running at one sportsbook for whether or not The Undertaker will retire at WrestleMania 33. As of their report, “No” was the favorite choice with odds of 1 to 10 on it, while “Yes” carried odds of 5 to 1. Basically, if someone wagered $100 on the “Yes” option and Taker ends up announcing he’s done with wrestling this Sunday, then they’d win $500. However, keep in mind that the keywords are “at WrestleMania 33.”

Based on the situation, it seems unlikely that The Undertaker would actually make an announcement of this nature on “the grandest stage of them all.” In previous matches for the likes of legends like Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, they were competing at the big pay-per-view in retirement matches. Undertaker is not in a match of this type on Sunday, so it seems like it would be a major surprise if he makes a statement that he’s done with wrestling in Orlando, Florida. Not only that, it would take away from the big moment of Reigns getting the win that WWE wants to stick with the fans.

There haven’t been many WWE superstars who have officially grabbed the microphone in the ring or told everyone backstage at WrestleMania that they were retiring at the pay-per-view. That’s what makes this a longshot bet that a guy like The Undertaker would actually do something of this nature. As many fans know, it’s just not in The Deadman’s character to make an announcement like that, especially at Mania. Now, having those druids show up to carry him backstage after the loss could be a strong precursor that the big announcement is coming, but expect him to make an actual statement like that on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

WWE fans, do you think Undertaker will win or lose on Sunday against Roman Reigns? Will he announce he is retiring at WrestleMania 33 or shortly after the pay-per-view? If he is retiring, will he make the announcement the next night on Raw or will it be weeks before he resurfaces again to address the WWE Universe?

