‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: Sarah Paulson’s Character’s Confidant Revealed

American Horror Story Season 7 still does not have a title, but FX’s horror anthology series creator Ryan Murphy has been magnanimous this year. Without waiting for fans to flood social media with bizarre speculations, he has revealed the new season’s theme — the 2016 election. Also, three actors have already been confirmed for the 11-episode American Horror Story Season 7.

Billy Eichner is the latest to join the cast of American Horror Story Season 7. In January, Ryan Murphy announced that series veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would be returning to star in the new season.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have been part of the series since Season 1, while Billy Eichner will be making his American Horror Story debut in Season 7. Deadline reports that the actor has a “heavily recurring part” and is likely to star in six or seven episodes of American Horror Story Season 7.

The report also says that the character is probably playing the role of Sarah Paulson’s character’s “close confidant” who will be seen wearing “mysterious” tank tops.

There is no information on what roles Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are going to play. Because of the election-themed season, there was speculation that Paulson might play the role of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party presidential candidate who lost out to the current President of USA, Donald Trump, in the 2016 Presidential election.

At the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon in February, Ryan Murphy put an end to that speculation, saying that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would not appear as characters in American Horror Story Season 7, Indiewire reported.

“The themes of ‘American Horror Story’ have always been allegories. You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

Sarah Paulson, however, has got the speculation mill again running. At the Paleyfest, she said that she would like to play Donald Trump.

Moreover, it is being speculated that Kathy Bates, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Cheyenne Jackson, and Adina Porter might also star in the upcoming season. The actors were part of the AHS panel at this year’s Paleyfest, and it usually happens that the stars who appear at the event end up starring in the new season of the series.

Meanwhile, speaking of the new season’s story, executive producer Tim Minear said that the American Horror Story Season 7 ‘s story emerged out of a “completely batsh” synopsis that they had written to secure tax benefit, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“At the beginning of every season, in order to secure the tax benefit, you have to give a synopsis of what you’re doing. That was not okay with Ryan, but we had to give them something, so we made up this completely batsh– thing for those two paragraphs and the funny thing is, we’re doing it this year.”

Earlier in February, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that he was interested in presenting all the voices and not just a single-minded point of view.

“American Horror Story [Season 7] is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I’m interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation.”

He also said that the stuff he was developing would illuminate and highlight people who don’t have a voice.

“And then all of the stuff that I’m developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture — people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.”

American Horror Story Season 7 begins filming in May and is expected to premiere this fall. The election-themed season’s premiere episode reportedly opens on the Election Night.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]