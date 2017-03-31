PA House Struck By Lightening: Fire Causes $153K In Damages

A PA house was struck by lightening early Friday morning, causing $153K in damages, WJACTV reports.

Early in the morning, the Johnsonburg Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire. Just before 3:00 a.m., the fire crew were on the scene fighting a house that was fully engulfed with flames.

They were able to get the fire under control, but the estimated damages is said to be approximately $153K. Further, the cause of fire is said to be the result of lighting strike, which caused a power surge.

Lightning strike sparks house fire, $153K in damage in Johnsonburg https://t.co/MQpwVPhu4K — 6 News (@WJACTV) March 31, 2017

While the skies were rumbling and lighting was striking in Pennsylvania, the same was occurring the day before in Harris County, Texas, where another house was struck by lightening.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Wednesday morning. KHOU revealed that an elderly couple was just sitting down to eat breakfast when the roof collapsed. Nick Vespa stated that he received a phone call from his mom after the unexpected happened.

“They said they saw a flash and then the next thing they knew, I mean, the roof fell in. She called me and I got here as soon as I could. She said lightning struck the house and it’s on fire.”

While the storm was still brewing, the fire department continued to battle the flames. Cy-Fair VFD spokesman Brian Shirley confirmed that lighting was the cause of the fire.

“Our investigators came out and did confirm that we did have a lightning strike to the house.”

Sadly, the Vespa’s recently moved in to the home from Missouri in order to be closer to their grandchildren. Mrs. Vespa was taken to the hospital as a precaution of smoke inhalation after first being treated at the scene.

Nick is just happy that his folks are okay and says that they will likely tear down the house and start over.

“I’m just glad everybody’s safe, you know. I could really give two craps about the house, as long as my folks are safe.”

According to National Lightening Safety Institute, 1 in 200 houses will be struck by lightening each year. Among the whole United States population, which is roughly 280,000,000 people, the odds of people being struck by lightening is 1 in 280,000.

National Geographic reiterates some flash facts about lightening. Did you know that it is possible to be struck by lightening, even if the storm is 10 miles away? Another myth that National Geographic has determined is that rubber shoes or boots do not save you from being struck by lightening.

A strike of lightening is said to be able to extend approximately 5 miles away and contains around one hundred million electric volts. A lightening strike can raise the temperature of the air up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Further, lightening can be found not only in thunderstorms, but in volcano eruptions, intense forest fires, huge hurricanes, and even heavy snowstorms. Lightening can kill people, or cause severe injuries. Some injuries often seen with lightening strike are severe burns, cardiac arrest, and permanent brain damage.

If your hair begins to stand up during a thunderstorm, take this as a warning that positive charges are going through you and you should immediately take cover inside. Storms create a negative charge and is attracted to positive charges on the ground, which channels lightening. However, not all storms create a negative charge. If a thunderstorm creates a positive charge, this can be very dangerous because it tends to strike away from the storm, up to 5 to 10 miles away. You could be standing 1o miles away from the storm under blue skies and still be struck by lightening caused by a positive charge.

How is that for some interesting facts?

