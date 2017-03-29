‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Brings Sweeping Cast Changes?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that new headwriter Ron Carlivati will shake up DOOL in his trademark style like he did at One Life to Live and then General Hospital. Already, we’ve seen casting changes including the exit of Vincent Irizarry as Deimos Kiriakis, Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, and Vivian Jovanni as Ciara Brady. But what else can we expect in terms of cast shakeups on Days?

Carlivati Recruits From Past Soaps

When Ron Carlivati came to General Hospital in 2012, he brought talent and characters with him from the recently shuttered ABC soap One Life to Live. That introduced Kristen Alderson as Starr Manning, Michael Easton as John McBain, Roger Howarth as Todd Manning, Florencia Lozano as Tea Delgado, and Kassie DePaiva as Blair Cramer.

Those were big additions to an already plush cast but then a lawsuit and copyright accusations forced Ron Carlivati to erase the characters he brought from OLTL to GH but he decided to keep some of the actors. Not deterred, the new General Hospital head scribe created the roles of Kiki Jerome for Alderson and Silas Clay for Michael Easton.

That left Roger Howarth at loose ends so Carlivati revived the character of Franco Baldwin (formerly James Franco) who had been assumed dead after he was shot and left in a burning building. Ron Carlivati is nothing if not creative and resurrected Franco for his pal Howarth.

Carlivati Known For Game Changers

With Days of Our Lives ratings in the toilet, bringing in Carlivati was a shrewd move by the peacock network to try and save its last flagging soap. When Ron came to General Hospital, along with Frank Valentini who was also at One Life to Live, they shook up GH and ratings improved — for a while.

This happened as Jill Farren Phelps was forced out then wound up at The Young and The Restless taking fan favorite Steve Burton with her. Hot on the heels of Carlivati and Valentini taking over GH, they brought back favorites Tristan Rogers, Emma Samms, and Finola Hughes.

While GH fans at first embraced Carlivati’s hiring and bold changes, by the end of his tenure at the soap, the worm had turned and many fans were calling for his head and rejoiced at his ousting. When Carlivati’s dismissal as head writer was announced, it was at the end of 13 weeks of record low ratings. Now he’s at Days and fans are wondering what that means for their soap.

What’s Planned for Days of Our Lives?

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday offered a preview of what to expect from Carlivati at the helm of DOOL in a recent Soap Opera Digest interview. On the list was adding more humor to the soap, moving DOOL viewers to tears, and writing great couples that leave you wanting more.

Some Days of Our Lives fans may rightly worry that Carlivati could rewrite history as he did on One Life to Live or invent children out of the blue as he did with Franco becoming Heather Webber’s (Robin Mattson) son on GH. And what about resurrections?

GH fans are still shaking their heads over Jake Webber’s (Hudson West) reverse demise on the ABC soap. Jake’s death and kidney donation to save another youngster were finely written and poignant and then scrapped retroactively with his return from the dead. Will Carlivati shake things up that drastically at Days?

#DOOL Week of Mar 27: Adrienne finally chooses between Lucas and Justin. #Days pic.twitter.com/7O9slDfvRj — Laura H (@pmekame) March 27, 2017

Casting Shakeups Coming? No Doubt!

It sure seems like Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) is on his way out and it could be that Ron Carlivati is axing the active teen scene on Days of Our Lives in favor of hotter couples in their 20s and up. Already Robb Derringer, another GH alumni, has been added to the DOOL cast as sex-addict Scooter.

A big coup would be for Carlivati to lure Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH, and ex-Dylan, Y&R) to come to Days but bringing in a big soap hunk from other networks might not help DOOL‘s ailing ratings. Another exit coming soon is A. Martinez (Eduardo) who will leave the NBC soap next week.

Other hiring and firings are predicted as Ron Carlivati makes his presence felt although fans won’t see the new head scribe’s first episodes until summer since Days films so far in advance. It remains to be seen if Ron Carlivati can save Days of Our Lives.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]