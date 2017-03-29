Katie Holmes Says Hillary Clinton Election Loss ‘Hurt’ Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes isn’t holding back when it comes to how the unexpected Hillary Clinton election loss impacted both her and her 10-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The 38-year-old ex-wife of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise discussed the emotional toll Hillary’s loss took on her and her daughter in a recent SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio special The Jenna Bush Hager Show!, reports Us Weekly.

In a conversation with former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager (one of George W. Bush’s twins), Katie admitted that she had been super stoked about the promise of raising her daughter under the leadership of America’s first female POTUS, Hillary Clinton. In the aftermath of the Clinton election loss, Katie Holmes claims that it “hurt so badly” when Hillary Clinton (whom Katie fully expected to pull off a historic White House victory) didn’t win.

Katie Holmes en 10-jarige dochter Suri bekijken alle speeches van Hillary Clinton https://t.co/QV1MGC3Pq2 pic.twitter.com/sBZ9gKsyBY — Metro België (@metrobelgie) October 5, 2016

The former Dawson’s Creek actress added that 10-year-old Suri, her daughter with ex-hubby Tom Cruise, was also hurt “so much.”

“I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a – it just hurt so badly when she didn’t. And I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh we have a lot … a long way to go as women. We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Katie Holmes has long been a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton, frequently attending campaign rallies and events for the former secretary of state before Clinton’s devastating 2016 election loss to Donald Trump on November 8. In fact, Katie even famously introduced her daughter Suri to both Hillary and Chelsea Clinton during the campaign cycle.

It’s even possible that the introduction of Suri to the woman her mom firmly believed would be the next president may have contributed to the 10-year-old’s “hurt” following Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

According to Katie Holmes, despite Suri’s hurt and Clinton’s unexpected and history-changing election loss (or maybe because of it), it’s more important than ever to raise strong girls and to ensure that our daughters are provided with the best possible education.

“We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people. Because as hard as we think we have it, there’s so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them. And help each other so that strength is number one and, having a great education.”

@people It hurt us as women when Hillary lost!!! — Judy Poole (@jlpoole1) March 29, 2017

@people /Really??? Hillary has done nothing positive in 24 years as a public servant. Just female- that's it!! — Tate Casey (@TateCasey4) March 29, 2017

@etnow Wha'? I think she needs to direct her to Nickelodeon. Kids shouldn't be worrying abt politics. It's crap enough when you're an adult! — Ms_Demeanour (@lesty76) March 29, 2017

While the friendship between liberal, Clinton-supporting Holmes and Jenna Bush Hager (daughter of Republican ex-POTUS George W. Bush) may seem unlikely, the two have actually been close for over a decade. Reportedly, Katie Holmes reached out Jenna back in 2004. Holmes was prepping for her role as the first daughter in the aptly named First Daughter, and she has reached out to the actual former first daughter for inspiration.

During the March 29 interview in which Holmes lamented Hillary Clinton’s election loss and the hurt it caused her daughter, she and Bush Hager talked about their initial meeting. According to Jenna, she was a huge fan of Holmes and loved her famous teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

Katie Holmes says Suri was disappointed in the election results too. https://t.co/rf2LlxFYda — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 29, 2017

“I was in Austin, Texas. [Your character] was at, like, frat parties, so it was sort of stereotyping, I think, what I was going through. But you called me and I am such a fan of yours, but I loved Dawson’s Creek.”

Currently, Holmes has moved well beyond her days as a teen heartthrob on Dawson’s Creek and even past her days as a youthful First Daughter. Even so, Katie Holmes’ career is still focusing on the presidential; in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s election loss, she is portraying Jackie Kennedy in The Kennedys: After Camelot.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]