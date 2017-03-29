Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans’ Fiance David Eason Wearing A Wedding Band?

Did Jenelle Evans secretly marry David Eason?

Earlier this week on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of her fiancé wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his finger and right away, her fans and followers took notice of the jewelry and began to speculate upon what it could mean.

“They brighten up my days,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo below, which also features her 2-year-old son Kaiser and her 2-month-old daughter Ensley.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

“Is David wearing a wedding ring? Cute family!” an Instagram user wrote in response to the photo.

“Maybe they decided after the baby was born to get married!” another suspected.

A third wasn’t convinced the marriage would last — if it even happened.

“I give it a year and the same cycle will repeat that happened with Nathan,” they wrote.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged in February — weeks after welcoming their first child, daughter Ensley, on January 24. Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 star was previously engaged to Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, Kaiser, but called off the engagement months later.

As fans of the MTV reality show may recall, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith became engaged in January 2015 as cameras rolled for Teen Mom 2. Then, about two years later, Jenelle Evans and her current fiance, David Eason, became engaged during a hiking trip and cameras were there to catch the special moment.

“The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless,” Jenelle Evans told E! News of the proposal in February, explaining that cupid struck after she and Eason reached the top of the mountain.

“He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty,” Jenelle Evans recalled. “Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said ‘no!’ As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears.”

A short time later, Jenelle Evans confirmed her exciting news with fans on Instagram.

As for her wedding, Jenelle Evans claimed at the time that she and David Eason hadn’t yet set a date to wed.

“We haven’t set a date yet, but looking into this summer or next summer,” Jenelle Evans explained. “We’re wanting to get into our new house and settle down. I want to plan when I have the time.”

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Although Jenelle Evans hasn’t yet responded to rumors of a secret wedding, she seemingly hinted that her ceremony had not yet happened on Twitter on Monday. In a post to fans at the time, Jenelle Evans said she and her fiancé would be setting a wedding date “soon.” She also hinted at a wedding date by adding the hash tag, “Fall 2017.”

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star is currently in the midst of a custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has had full custody of her oldest son, Jace, 7, since shortly after the boy’s birth. While Evans believes she is ready to regain custody of the child, her mother disagrees and doesn’t want Jace to be taken from her.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and David Eason, as well as their family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]