BREAKING: Democrat Evelyn Farkas Admits President Trump Was Surveilled

Evelyn Farkas, who used to work as a diplomatic expert for President Obama, has seemingly admitted that Donald Trump was being spied on by Democrats. Farkas was giving an interview on MSNBC when she made these admissions.

Evelyn told Mika Brzezinski that she’d told “the Hill people” to “get as much information as you can. Get as much intelligence as you can before Obama leaves office.” She then said, “I knew that if the Trump folks knew how we knew what we knew with their dealings with Russians, that they would try to compromise those sources and methods, meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence.”

This, she said, worried her because “not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia.” And then, “I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew they were trying to get that information to the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking. People are worried.”

What it sounds like Evelyn Farkas is saying here is that Washington elites were encouraged to leak information after Obama left office for fear that Donald Trump would figure out what was going on and try to shut their operation down. Not only were officials urged to leak information, they did, according to Farkas.

So far, Evelyn has not responded to the uproar her admissions have caused, but Trump supporters are taking to social media to express what they think about this revelation.

Hmm I didn't know it was the Defense Deputy's job to spy on presidential candidates…#EvelynFarkas — SocialCommentary???????? (@611601717_) March 29, 2017

Huge story but no MSM coverage. The only one talking about it is that guy who's so bad for America. @seanhannity #EvelynFarkas #Spygate pic.twitter.com/Uxu5p6M1GC — #AlwaysConstitution (@oklahoma4cruz) March 29, 2017

Ms. Evelyn Farkas, thinking you just might want to get a lawyer and quick-like. This doesn't look good chicka! — Mom2_4Barkers (@BarkerMom) March 29, 2017

President Trump made the Obama wiretapping claim by way of Twitter on March 4.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In mid-February, he made known his frustration about the leaks coming out about himself and Russia.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

If what Evelyn Farkas said during this MSNBC interview is true and to be taken as outlined herein, now Trump will know the why and who of the leaks. We shall see what he decides to do with this new information.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]