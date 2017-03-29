Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s Former Bodyguard Meets With Foul Play?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston among others have relied on Steve Meredith for protection over the years, but on Friday, March 24, Meredith was deliberately run down by a hit and run driver, on the A38 country round near Ripple, Tewkesbury, and Gloucestershire England according to the Mirror.

Steve Meredith has been a bodyguard to such stars as Cheryl, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, and Jimmy Carr as well as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Sadly now, it is Steve Meredith who needs help, finding the “scum” who ran him down, but admittedly he’s just lucky to be alive after being the victim of an assault by vehicle.

Brad Pitt’s former bodyguard, a handsome 34-year-old muscle man with a hipster dark blond beard and a brand new serious looking gash on his forehead, explained the incident this way. Steve Meredith is quoted in the Daily Mail.

“So I’ve been involved in a hit and run. Stopped to see if the guy was okay as he was flashing me and beeping his horn after coming up behind me. I Pulled over and he drove the car at me.”

The former Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston protector and defender of the most elite of Hollywood stars explained the situation in more detail.

“I slowed down and stopped to allow him to pass and I thought that he wanted to get passed. He didn’t so got out and gave him the thumbs up to see if he was okay and he accelerates and drives at me, smashed my head on the windscreen.Thankfully there are no broken bones, only my body that is battered, bruised and a massive headache.”

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, and Cheryl have depended on this tough powerhouse of a man for years. Though it appears he will be alright, something should be done on his behalf to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The act was apparently deliberate by his account, and it is unknown whether he was being specifically targeted or if this is some random act of violence.

Steve Meredith wants to see his attacker brought to justice and it would seem he has that right. He has asked the public for help in sharing his message on Facebook and word is getting around. Steve is grateful for any help fans of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, or George Clooney can provide in tracking down this highway menace. Steve is again quoted in the Daily Mail.

“Once again thank you for all that have shared and hopefully the police find the scum.”

Could Steve Meredith’s accident have been related to his work guarding celebrities like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney or Cheryl? Perhaps, but the police have not suggested that.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for the police indicated that this kind of accident has happened before. Perhaps the attacker did not single out the celebrity bodyguard, but rather could have selected a victim randomly. The police spokesman is quoted in the Daily Mail.

“It appears to be a non-stop road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. It followed an earlier incident on the A38 and we are interested in tracing a car fitting that description.”

Brad Pitt’s UK bodyguard Steve Meredith was even a bodyguard to Liam Payne’ girlfriend Cheryl Cole. Steve has an amazing client list and a good record of keeping them safe and their business confidential.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Cheryl, and more depend on Steve Meredith for protection, so any information readers may have should be conveyed to the proper authorities.

