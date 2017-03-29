Backstage Heat on John Cena After Making Inappropriate Gesture With Nikki Bella

During the last edition of SmackDown before Wrestlemania 33, John Cena and Nikki Bella confronted The Miz and Maryse for the final time before their match on the grandest stage of them all, but Cena may have gone too far during the segment for WWE officials’ liking. Over the past months, John Cena and Miz have said a lot of things to each other, and their beef has been the driving force of the feud headed into Orlando.

For the first time on WWE programming, the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella has been the focus of a major feud. The storyline has been mixing real-life into the feud to help it become as personal as possible in Orlando. Cena and Miz have done an excellent job on the microphone building to the match and making it feel important. There is also a lot of speculation about what happens after Wrestlemania is over.

For instance, John Cena is expected to take another hiatus from WWE shortly after the show to film another movie. The expectation is he will be gone until WWE Summerslam, but Nikki Bella may not return at all. It has been reported that Nikki Bella’s status with WWE after the grandest stage of them all will change. There have been rumors about her retiring for good, but now it seems like she will become a part-time wrestler.

If that’s the case, last night’s edition of SmackDown Live may be the last time Nikki Bella appears on WWE television. That’s unlikely, but the WWE Universe has to wait until after Wrestlemania to know for sure. It was an eventful segment that saw John Cena up the intensity of the feud by a few more notches. He spoke about a lot of different things, but one gesture he made with Nikki may have irked some WWE officials.

It’s being reported that John Cena could have a little bit of heat with WWE officials after giving Nikki Bella a “love tap” on the butt during their segment. First of all, the heat on Cena isn’t believed to be significant. It’s more of a critique than anything. The gesture won’t change any plans for the match at Wrestlemania. Since is targeting a younger audience, the “love tap” was seen as inappropriate and unnecessary by certain people.

The other side is that a touch like that is normal. WWE officials have embraced showing John and Nikki on WWE television together, but they’re a little irked that he touched her a bit of the script? No one is going to remember the gesture after Wrestlemania 33, but it’s just one of those moments where the line between the real people mix with the characters they play on WWE programming and things get overanalyzed.

The expectation is John Cena and Nikki Bella will be defeating The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania. It has been rumored for some time now that John will propose to Nikki after their victory on the grandest stage of them all. He recently commented about that being a possibility. Meanwhile, Miz and Maryse have dropped a lot of references to Nikki wanting marriage and kids while mocking Cena for denying her her own family.

It would be remembered as one of the most romantic moments in WWE history, especially if Nikki Bella is retiring after Wrestlemania. It would be a fairytale ending to her career. The moment isn’t guaranteed, but if it does happen, the WWE Universe will consider it one of the biggest moments of the entire night. Even if a proposal isn’t in the cards, the feud has been very good, and the match should be a satisfying ending.

