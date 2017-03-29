Bella Thorne Explains Why She Jumps From Relationship To Relationship

Bella Thorne is honest with her fans about everything. But it often comes back to bite the star. The 19-year-old has been in a series of high-profile relationships since her split from British actor Gregg Sulkin. There’s a good reason for that. Bella took to Twitter on Monday, March 27, to tell her followers that she hates being single.

The Famous In Love star has been jumping from relationship to relationship. After Thorne and Sulkin split in September, she was spotted kissing Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey in Los Angeles a few weeks later. After the pair split three months later, Thorne was spotted making out with singer Charlie Puth on a beach in Miami. Of course, their romance didn’t last long after Puth accused Thorne of cheating on him with Posey.

Since then, Bella has been seen getting cozy with other famous men. She was linked to YouTube star Sam Pepper and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons. Bella is not shy when it comes to showing affection for the men in her life. She’s also shown affection for fellow Disney stars Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron, and her best friend Bella Pendergast.

Last summer, she revealed to a fan that she’s bisexual. Though Thorne is open and proud, she has only openly dated men. And on Monday, she remarked to fans that she would love to be in a relationship again.

I hate not being in a relationship. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 27, 2017

That very tweet launched thousands of responses from fans who have been watching Bella Thorne’s love life closely.

@bellathorne girl you've been in like 10 relationships since the beginning of this year bye pic.twitter.com/4o3nMS2hw7 — monique ???? (@moniquexrenee) March 28, 2017

It’s obvious to fans that the teen star hates not being in a relationship. She’s seen hooking up with a new guy every few weeks or so. But, according to Elite Daily, Bella blossomed early on in the Hollywood dating scene. She was seen having short-lived relationships with Cody Simpson and Jake T. Austin during her Shake It Up days.

It could be that Thorne is not seriously dating these men. She could just be enjoying the single life by dating around. Just a few days ago, Thorne hinted that she has been talking to one of her exes once again. But, who could it be? Is she back with Tyler Posey or Gregg Sulkin? Thorne wouldn’t give her fans any more details about who’s been texting and calling.

When you talk to your ex all weekend and you're just like …???????? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 22, 2017

Bella has made it clear that she’s on good terms with all of her exes. She said that she’s still friends with Gregg Sulkin and has spoken to Tyler Posey. She has even spoken to Patrick Schwarzenegger, who she dated back in 2015.

And then there were those photos of Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin making out that surfaced on social media. Fans went into a meltdown when the 19-year-old posted this photo of herself wearing a bikini and rocking her strawberry blonde locks. Bella said that she misses her blonde hair, but her fans were too busy wondering why she still had photos of her and Gregg and kissing. Maybe she wants to go back to her old boyfriend and her old style.

Throwbackkkk ???????? guess who's going back to blonde ;)) pic.twitter.com/ZaFXpfWt6O — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 20, 2017

No matter who she goes back to, Thorne will be faced with her share of drama. She revealed in an interview with People that she received death threats after photos of her kissing Charlie Puth in Miami surfaced. She claimed that she wasn’t cheating on Tyler because they were already broken up for a few short weeks.

Earlier this year, she made it clear that she would never intentionally overlap her relationships even if it comes off that way. In an interview with J-14 Magazine, Bella insisted that she has never cheated on any of the guys she dated.

“I think one of the most important things is that you can’t start a relationship on lies. Because then you’re just going to keep lying and lying. And trust me, those lies can get webby and just spread.” “They can ruin things and the smallest, dumbest lie – like you didn’t like pizza – can ruin your whole entire relationship in the future. So don’t ever start out on that note. That’s so important. And if it’s the right person and you’re being honest with them, then they’ll stick with you. That’s just a fact.”

Hopefully, Bella Thorne will realize that being single is just as good as being in a relationship.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]