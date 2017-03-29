‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas Might Not Return

Once Upon a Time Season 7’s future continues to remain uncertain. Even if the fantasy-drama series returns with a new season this fall, it will not be returning with all the original cast members and the same narrative. All the series regulars’ contracts are up for renewal after the current season ends, but only four actors — Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue — were recently invited for contract negotiations for a potential Once Upon a Time Season 7.

It looks almost certain that Josh Dallas (Prince Charming) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) might not be part of Once Upon a Time Season 7. Spoiler TV reported that a Vancouver-based autograph collector-seller posted on his Instagram account that Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin signed autographs on their “final return” to Vancouver as Once Upon a Time cast members.

According to the report, the autograph collector also quoted Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin, who are married to each other in real life, as saying that if they were invited to, they would be happy to guest star in Once Upon a Time Season 7. The post has since been deleted. One fan reportedly took a screenshot of the post.

Probably because of the negative comments, the poster updated the original post. The new caption said, “do not read below if you can’t handle the truth,” according to Spoiler TV. The autograph collector has since deleted the updated post as well.

#ginnifergoodwin and #joshdallas signing autographs on their final return to #Vancouver in 2017 for #OUAT #onceuponatime as #snowwhite and #princecharming….. SPOILER ALERT – DO NOT READ BELOW IF YOU CAN’T. HANDLE THE TRUTH!!………….. FYI: This post used to be more interesting but a certain fandom got all dramatic and????when I reported a certain two people (not necessarily pictured above) said goodbye to me for the LAST TIME ever. Just saying.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have not officially confirmed anything. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jennifer Morrison (Emma aka the Savior), Lana Parrilla (Regina and Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold) and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook) reportedly began negotiations to extend their contracts for a potential new season of Once Upon a Time.

The status of other series regulars, including Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin (Belle) and Jared Gilmore (Henry), was uncertain, TV Line reported. It also reported that the Once Upon a Time shake-up was a creative decision and not a cost-cutting measure.

In January, during the TCA winter tour, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline that the current narrative would see a closure in Once Upon a Time Season 6.

Regardless of what we decide to do at the end of this season, I think (co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis) think they would put a little bit of a bow here, and then there is a next piece that comes after that. There will be a little bit of closure in this particular narrative.

Meanwhile, two actors have been cast for Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale. Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez’s characters will guest-star in the May finale. If ABC renews the series for another season, both the stars are expected to play important roles in Once Upon a Time Season 7.

In Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale, The Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West is likely to play a “friendless, cynical recluse” who was once an optimistic man, according to TV Line. There are speculations that the actor might play the grown-up version of Henry.

A strong yet vulnerable leading man in his late 20s to mid-30s, a gent who was once optimistic and hopeful but now is a friendless, cynical recluse. That said, he still possesses a dormant, deep-seated spark of hope that waits for the right person to reignite it.

Alison Fernandez, on the other hand, may play a “precocious 10-year-old” who always has a mischievous glint in her eyes, TV Line reports. ABC has not yet released details about the two characters.

If ABC renews Once Upon a Time Season 7, it is likely to premiere sometime in September.

