Jennifer Lawrence ‘Mesmerized’ By Darren Aronofsky: Movies Won Over Oscar Winner

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky have been dating for about five months, but it looks like things are heating up! While Passengers actress has accomplished things that her 48-year-old boyfriend has not, she seems to be “mesmerized” with his talents and his ability to make movies.

In fact, the 26-year-old actress have always been linked to older guys.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source told People Magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence addresses those Darren Aronofsky romance rumors in the most https://t.co/16ylIPNs85 way: https://t.co/qDVfmZdWpG pic.twitter.com/DHP4SMW777 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 20, 2016

Ever since winning an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood, let alone her generation. With the rise in demand, she has become so busy that she has not been able to live a normal lifestyle that fits her age.

“I am so booked up for the next few years that there is no time,” she confessed to Mirror UK.

That meant that the only kinds of men that could stand the test of time of being her boyfriend was someone with their life figured out, more settled and, at the same time, willing to take risks to make space for her. So far, Darren Aronofsky has been a good example of that, sacrificing his time and resources to be with her.

“Darren visited Jen in Budapest while she was filming Red Sparrow recently,’ the source confided according to Daily Mail. ‘He was there during his birthday and to support her while she was away filming. They are very happy together right now.”

In turn, Jennifer Lawrence has also greeted a more serious aspects of his life with open arms. Just this past week, the actress was seen strolling around New York City with his 10-year-old son Henry, whose mom is Rachel Weisz.

“Jennifer Lawrence and her newest man Darren Aronofsky, 48, have apparently become close enough that she’s meeting his family,” reports Daily Mail. “The 26-year-old actress was spotted in New York City on Tuesday walking with Darren’s 10-year-old son Henry, the only child of the Black Swan director.”

The fact that Oscar winner is entirely won over by his talents, vision and commitment to movies is something that is giving a boost to their relationship. The rare instances, in which JLaw talked about her boyfriend, she admitted that she admires him a lot.

“He is a visionary,” she said, according to People Magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky met while making Mother!, which is set to be released on October 13, 2017.

‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Drama Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Awards-Friendly Release Date https://t.co/aFvErd3ABU pic.twitter.com/AvfJtHW66q — Melissa Francesca (@darkheartwriter) February 18, 2017

“Jen has been mesmerized by his talent and brains since she started working with him,” the source also told People Magazine. “They are very sweet together and seem happy. They hold hands. They keep to themselves and don’t seem to want a lot of attention.”

The last guy that Jennifer Lawrence dated was Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. Like Darren, he was also a divorced man, having had two kids with Gwyneth Paltrow. Their relationship lasted just under a year, their differing commitments and priorities eventually putting them on opposite paths.

Before that, the Oscar winner dated Nicholas Hoult, whom she met on the set of X-Men. The 27-year-old actor was much closer in age to the actress, but again, due to their busy schedules, their relationship did not last.

As she continues to make movies that receives Oscar nominations, it looks like anyone, who is looking to be her boyfriend, has to be someone willing to work with her hectic schedule and be open and available to what the future holds. Let’s hope that the 48-year-old director has what it takes to be the man of her dreams!

