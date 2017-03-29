Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Growing Close After ‘Secret Visits’ By Brad?

With so much in the news about the alleged animosity between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, it comes as a pleasant surprise for many to now learn that although the two are still undergoing a divorce, there are new reports that Brad Pitt has reportedly been making “secret visits” to see Angelina Jolie and their children, including allegedly meeting up often in Cambodia while Angelina was busy filming her new movie First They Killed My Father.

The Mercury News is reporting that a source from E! News has said that even though Angelina Jolie looked after their children for the bulk of the time that they spent together in Cambodia, Brad Pitt was also ready and available to spend time with his children when Angelina wasn’t around.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids. They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

Despite previous news that alleged that Angelina Jolie was keeping their six children from seeing Brad Pitt, W Magazine says a second source has also said that “some or all” of the children have been spending plenty of time with Brad, including shuttling back and forth to Los Angeles when Pitt was away from Cambodia and Angelina was on set.

One of the reasons that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be getting on so much better these days is because the pair finally agreed on allowing a private judge to take care of their divorce proceedings, and since that time there has been very little talk about the couple and their divorce in the press, which has no doubt helped to ease any tension that Angelina and Brad had previously been dealing with.

Angelina and Brad are also marching happily forward when it comes to their respective careers and personal lives as well, with Brad Pitt reportedly taking up the life of an artist by creating sculptures and Angelina Jolie serving as a guest lecturer at the London School of Economics, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are beginning to mend fences. https://t.co/sc4bkC3bEV pic.twitter.com/6BfP982edO — W magazine (@wmag) March 29, 2017

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie almost seem blissfully happy these days, with the two agreeing to work hard together to dedicate themselves to their family. When George Stephanopoulos from ABC News asked Angelina how she felt about the health of her family, E! News reports that Jolie was nothing but positive about their future.

“We are focusing on the health of are family, and so we will be. We will be stronger, when we come out of this, because that’s what we are determined to do as a family.”

The pair are also reportedly on speaking terms once again, rather than going through their legal teams. Another source has spoken of Brad Pitt wanting to be absolutely certain that he and Angelina Jolie put their children first so that they can have a healthy family again.

“Brad hopes that they can be successful at co-parenting and get to a place where they can be friendly. They both have agreed to put the kids first.”

Part of putting their children first means looking after them financially as well, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now in business together selling their own exclusive brand of olive oil which is grown on their chateau in France. The pair had previously used Chateau Miraval to market their three types of wine, but have marched on to include olive oil in their portfolio, as the Inquisitr reported.

Were you surprised to learn that Brad Pitt was allegedly making secret visits to see Angelina Jolie and their children in Cambodia, and with the pair getting along so well these days, what do you think will happen next?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]