‘Property Brothers’ Married: Jonathan And Drew Scott Both Getting Hitched

The Property Brothers are known as the HGTV “hunks,” and now, the latest rumors suggest that the Property Brothers are married — or, more accurately, about to get married!

They’re on the cover of People Magazine this month for that very reason — Drew Scott is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, and Jonathan Silver Scott sounds like he’s getting serious with his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov. Both brothers are talking about settling down and having babies, too, so how will this affect the show in the future? Will it affect the show in the future?

People Magazine‘s story about the Property Brothers getting married featured some exclusive quotes from the brothers about their significant others. For Drew Scott, he was over the moon when he finally asked Linda Pham to marry him, but he had to play it a little close to the vest.

“The hardest thing was to try and keep Linda from knowing that it was coming,” explains Drew. “I had to use an old email that I haven’t used in years. I had to have Jonathan calling friends.” But it was all worthwhile. “I was hoping she would say yes, and she did,” he says. “When you find a girl like that, you want to keep her.”

According to AOL Entertainment, though they’re not sure which of the Property Brothers will get married first, Jonathan definitely has experience with being married. He was married one time before, but the marriage didn’t work out because he says they were “too young” to get married.

Nevertheless, they are both definitely interested in having children with their respective significant others. While Drew and Linda have talked about adoption, Jonathan thinks he will be a good dad because he’s got the personality for it.

Jonathan echoes those sentiments. “I love kids, and I get along great with kids,” he said. “Plus I’m very immature, so that helps.”

Jonathan met his girlfriend, whom he’s clearly serious about, in Toronto when they were all doing a show together. According to the outlet, while Jonathan was originally based in Vegas with Drew, Drew bought a home in Los Angeles with Linda, since she likes the area, and Jonathan and Jacinta now live in Toronto together.

For Jonathan, however, the fan love is the best love. According to Rare Magazine, who did a profile on the Scotts when it was announced that the Property Brothers are getting married, he loves meeting with fans, and he loves giving them the advice they’re asking for whenever they come to him for advice.

But more than anything, he loves his girlfriend, and he’s absolutely thrilled that they are getting serious. He said that he’s happy that he’s at this place in his life, and it was completely unexpected.

Jonathan is head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, who works as a development producer at Scott Entertainment. “This is the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life,” he gushed. “I’ve never been happier.”

Whether the Property Brothers get married this year or not remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain. They are much happier now than they’ve ever been. And we couldn’t be happier for them both!

