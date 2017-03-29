‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Posts Cryptic Twitter Post Amid Baby Daddy Drama

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant, and her situation isn’t ideal.

As the Teen Mom 2 star revealed along with her pregnancy announcement last month, she is currently expecting her third child with a third man after going through a messy split from Javi Marroquin months ago.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to her fans and followers on February 23 after explaining that she chose to get pregnant due to unidentified health “complications.

Kailyn Lowry claimed that because of these health complications, the ability to have children was nearly taken away from her months prior. In turn, she came to the realization that she did want to expand her family, despite claiming otherwise to Marroquin a short time prior, and ultimately, she chose to do so with another man.

Shortly after that, she and the yet-to-be-identified partner split.

As fans continue to wonder who could have fathered the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby, she’s staying silent about the issue and on social media, she continues to share cryptic posts.

In one of her latest messages on Twitter, Kailyn Lowry wrote, “Feel like crying for no reason… don’t remember this with my other pregnancies.”

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest son, Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and her youngest son, Lincoln, 3, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. As for the potential third child’s father, there have been at least three men named as possible culprits: JC Cueva, a Teen Mom 2 producer, and friends Tyler Hill and Chris Lopez.

Some fans even suspected that Marroquin was the father of Kailyn Lowry’s child because they were believed to be marriage, at least technically, at the time she conceived. However, as fans may recall, Marroquin began dating Cassie Bucka in late 2016, and as far as fans are aware, he and Kailyn Lowry broke up several months prior.

While Kailyn Lowry is no longer in a relationship with the man who fathered her child, she is doing her best to stay positive and enjoy her pregnancy.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Kailyn Lowry said in her blog announcement last month, admitting that she previously told Marroquin she was not open to the idea of having more children.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth this summer and will be waiting to find out the gender of her baby until the child’s arrival — just as she did with her two boys.

