WWE News: 30 Superstars Announced For ‘WrestleMania’ Match, Title Match Changed

WWE is making a lot of last-minute changes to different matches with WrestleMania 33 less than a week away, and they’re still at it. After Monday Night Raw, stipulations were added to two huge title matches to completely change how those bouts would go down. Now, WWE has changed two more matches after SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, and that includes one bout that will have an incredible 30 superstars in it.

After Raw, the Tag Team Title Match add some ladders added to it and the Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way added the “elimination” stipulation. Not to be outdone, SmackDown Live decided to make a few changes of their own to a couple of matches and some of them are huge.

As reported by the official website of WWE, three matches will take place on the Kickoff Show this Sunday for WrestleMania 33. One is the Cruiserweight Title fight between Neville and Austin Aries with another being the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which should be quite insane.

On Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live, a graphic was shown for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and it is going to be much bigger than anyone imagined. By Tuesday afternoon, there were only four names announced for the match, but now, there are 30.

A graphic aired during Tuesday’s episode and WrestleZone was able to catch them all:

Braun Strowan

Sami Zayn

Big Show

Dolph Ziggler

Apollo Crews

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Chad Gable

Jason Jordan

Mark Henry

Titus O’Neil

Goldust

R-Truth

Curtis Axel

Primo

Epico

Bo Dallas

Jinder Mahal

Rhyno

Heath Slater

Mojo Rawley

Curt Hawkins

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Simon Gotch

Aiden English

Viktor

Konnor

Kalisto

Sin Cara

Many of the expected names are in this match as are a number of tag teams from SmackDown Live which raises an interesting question – why are the titles not being defended? The Usos won the titles from American Alpha last week and now, they are just being thrown into a huge battle royal which is the same size as the Royal Rumble.

It is good that these superstars are having the chance to appear at WrestleMania 33 and receive that paycheck, but it’s just odd.

Last evening on SmackDown Live, Naomi returned to the active roster following an injury she suffered just a couple of months ago. She officially entered herself into the match for the brand’s Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33 and that led to it being slightly changed a bit.

As reported by Sports Keeda, Naomi’s return made six superstars officially in that title match, and that led to WWE to making it a bit easier to understand. Before, Alexa Bliss was simply said as facing all those on the Team Blue roster, but now, it is considered a Six-Pack Challenge.

Now, Alexa Bliss will have to defend her title against Naomi, Mickie James, Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Natalya. It should make for a very good match at WrestleMania 33, but it truly is a shame that this one was moved to the Kickoff Show.

Still, it will be entertaining and has a lot of talent involved which should make for a great opening to a long night of WWE action at WrestleMania.

The card for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando appears to be finalized and completed, but WWE has been known to change things even closer to event dates. With the final episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live having aired, it seems as if any major changes have now been made and are in place. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be huge and the SmackDown Women’s Title Match should be exciting even though both are on the Kickoff Show.

