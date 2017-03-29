Donald Trump Polls: Russia Investigation Sinks Trump To Historic Low

Donald Trump has reached an all-time low in approval polls, sinking to 35 percent approval rating this week amid a growing scandal regarding the investigation into possible ties with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has been on a downward trend since his inauguration; a period when new presidents traditionally enjoy high approval ratings with voters from both sides of the aisle willing to extend a grace period. The first 100 days have also traditionally been a fruitful time for new presidents as they follow through on some of the major promises of their campaign and use their political capital to begin pushing their agenda.

But neither has been true for Donald Trump, who saw his approval hit a new low in Wednesday’s Gallup daily tracking poll. Trump’s approval now stands at just 35 percent — by comparison, President Obama saw approval ratings in the low 60s, and President Bush was in the 50-percent range after their first two months in office, The Hill noted.

As the report added, Donald Trump never reached a peak approval in any of the polls.

“Unlike most new presidents, Trump never saw the period of high approval ratings that typically follows inaugurations. His approval rating peaked at 46 percent just after he was sworn in.His ratings were hit particularly hard by the legislative failure of the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare on Friday.”

Trump has also sunk during the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s possible ties with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Last week, the FBI confirmed that they are investigating Trump’s potential collusion with Russian intelligence officials for the release of damaging emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief, John Podesta.

The factors have combined to make Trump one of the least popular new presidents of all time. As FiveThirtyEight found in its analysis of past presidential polls, there has never been another president as unpopular as Trump is right now.

“Trump’s current rating is a low not just for Trump’s presidency so far, but also for this point in any recent presidency,” the report noted. “We’re on day 69 of the Trump administration, and his net approval rating — -11.1 — is by far the lowest of any of the past 13 presidents at this point.”

There may not be many chances ahead for Donald Trump to find a bump in the popularity polls. There are now two investigations into the alleged Russian interference, with a new investigation opening in the Senate Intelligence Committee in addition to an ongoing one from the House Intelligence Committee, which has been put on pause in a controversial move from Chairman Devin Nunes.

Trump must now also deal with the fallout of the failed health care legislation roll-out. His administration was in need of an early victory, but the setback now endangers Trump’s other legislative plans include an overhaul of the tax code and an infrastructure bill that previously had some bipartisan support. Democrats have also vowed to take action blocking Trump’s Supreme Court justice pick, Neil Gorsuch.

This is compounded by growing opposition from many different groups to Trump’s agenda, with mobilized efforts to oppose his immigration plans, his tax cuts, and his efforts to roll back environmental protections put in place during Obama’s presidency.

No more #Trump nominees until we figure out with is going on with #TrumpRussia. Sign the Petition: https://t.co/GCXoyyihnm pic.twitter.com/Uc6OibCAA8 — DemocracyForAmerica (@DFAaction) March 29, 2017

So while Donald Trump has reached a new all-time low in the polls now, there are chances it could still fall even lower.

