Blac Chyna Says Tyga Not Paying Child Support Amid Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Blac Chyna is claiming that Tyga is not paying child support amid other accusations that the rapper cheating on his 19-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner in another rampant rant on social media.

Blac Chyna went off on a rant about her former boyfriend and baby daddy Tyga on social media. The reality star went off on him on Snapchat on Wednesday for allegedly not paying her child support.

The ex-fiance of Rob Kardashian also reportedly used an anti-gay slur.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and the rapper have been co-parenting their four-year-old son King Cairo since their split in 2014, according to E! News.

“It’s funny now to me!!!” “But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! Lol…And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!! No child support!” “N***a is like h**s!” “So I’mma treat u like that! Not playing Jenny! Wow.”

Chyna’s social media outburst was shockingly unexpected, however, this is not the first time she has gone on social media rants about her personal life.

“Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money! I got more money than ur account, Tyga, Michael!!!!”

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that running to his “money” was Chyna’s way of referring to Kylie Jenner.

“So go tell Kylie, and Rob! About our son account!”

“Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting ur f***ing ass! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a bitch! And us can go get ur mom, or ur bitch! Lol!!!!! Or ur n***a u f***in, or Terrell, or heather!”

Chyna then posted the address of her Lashed salon, 16101 Venture Blvd. 215.

“Imma be glad when both ya’ll stop calling each other about me! Ugh ya’ll acting like I got y’all on Child Support!!! Keep my name out y’all mouth!!!! Weirdos.”

According to Hollywood Life, it is not exactly clear what the reality star was trying to get across in her bizarre Snapchat rant. She appeared to be accusing Tyga of using Kylie Jenner for money and cheating on her, as well as accusing him of not paying child support.

Tyga has not responded to any of the allegations that Blac Chyna made over Snapchat.

Blac Chyna notoriously flipped out when Tyga began dating then-18-year-old Kylie Jenner shortly after they had broken off their engagement.

According to other reports by the Inquisitr, Blac Chyna has recently even demanded that Kylie Jenner not be allowed to babysit King Cairo anymore!

The “Rack City” rapper recently told E! News that he was trying to “cut back” on buying extravagant gifts for him because his think’s King Cairo is “very spoiled.”

Meanwhile, Tyga and his alleged lack of child support is not the only drama Blac Chyna has been involved with in the last few months.

The mother-of-two is preparing to battle it out in court with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian for full custody of their infant daughter Dream Renee Kardashian.

However, the on-again-off-again couple has been reported as back “on” as recently as a few days ago, according to Hollywood Life, so one can never be exactly sure what is going on with the tumultuous celebrity couple.

Chyna has also been feuding with the Kardashian sisters over her right to use the Kardashian name if and when she and Rob Kardashian get married. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian took legal actions to ensure that Angela White would never profit from the Kardashian name, according to The Sun.

The Kardashian sisters claimed that their brother’s on-again-off-again girlfriend was “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” of the Kardashian name.

Chyna also reportedly begged Rob to do the second season of their Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-offRob & Chyna. According to Daily Mail, it is still unclear whether the E! show will film or not.

Chyna’s most recent social media outburst did not give any insight on how her and Rob Kardashian’s relationship is doing at the moment.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images]