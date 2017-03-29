WWE Rumors: Bill Goldberg’s Run Being Extended With WWE After ‘Wrestlemania 33’

The WWE Universe is under the impression that Goldberg’s wrestling career is over after Wrestlemania 33, but that may not be the case anymore. Originally, his comeback with WWE was meant to be for one night at WWE Survivor Series. His shocking victory over Brock Lesnar wasn’t supposed to happen, but WWE made the decision to extend his run through Wrestlemania, which is where most people think it’ll come to an end.

Goldberg’s run has surpassed the expectations of most people. WWE officials are thrilled about his run with the company, which means the two parties will continue to work together in the future. The WWE Universe asked for Goldberg last year around WWE Summerslam, and they got more than expected. In fact, the fans have started to turn against him a little because of the way he’s been booked over the past seven months.

Many people in the WWE Universe have taken issue with the fact that Goldberg became the WWE Universal Champion at WWE FastLane after beating Kevin Owens in 22 seconds. That rubbed many people the wrong way, but Goldberg’s run coming to an end at Wrestlemania 33 seems like perfect timing for him to leave. It is now being reported that Sunday night may not be the last match of Bill Goldberg’s wrestling career.

Bill Goldberg revealed during an appearance on “The Ross Report” that he’s still open to the idea of having more matches with WWE after Wrestlemania 33. As of this writing, the only thing we know for sure is that Goldberg’s current deal with the company will expire after the grandest stage of them all. However, his run has been so financially successful that WWE is likely very interested in extending him for more matches.

We can assume that Goldberg would take some time away from WWE programming to breathe after the run he’s had over the past seven months. The next time the WWE Universe is likely to see him would be at this year’s WWE Summerslam against a new opponent. There is still a ton of money in Goldberg, which WWE is definitely aware of. Goldberg accomplished a lot in seven months with WWE, but there’s still so much to do.

The only issue is if Bill Goldberg as a person is just mentally and physically done after his current run with WWE ends. During a recent interview, he had the following to say about how the run has impacted his life:

“I’ll be honest, I’m miserable. I’m absolutely miserable. But my family’s having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every muay thai session, it’s all worth it, man. It’s just worth it. Nobody get me wrong when I say I’ve been miserable throughout this, but I am. I’m miserable. I’m bloated 24 hours a day. I’m stressed 24 hours a day. I don’t sleep, but it’s a small price to pay.”

The WWE Universe has also become critical of Goldberg’s limited moveset, which has created an interesting debate. WWE’s in-ring product is at an all-time high for wrestling ability, but Goldberg has two huge power moves. However, he’s only needed two moves to dominate WWE, which makes him different than everyone else.

If Goldberg is serious about extending his run with WWE beyond Wrestlemania 33, his role in the company would likely be for major events only. The WWE Universe will probably be less critical if his time of WWE television is reduced and he doesn’t get overexposed. There is still a lot more for Bill Goldberg to do in with WWE, which means that his current run may end on Sunday, but it won’t be the last time we see Goldberg.

[Featured Image by WWE]