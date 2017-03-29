Christina El Moussa New Boyfriend: Is She Dating NHL Star Nate Thompson?

Christina El Moussa has reportedly moved on from her brief romance with Gary Anderson and is now being linked to NHL star Nate Thompson.

Nearly one year after she and her now-estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, called it quits after a dramatic fight at their Southern California home, Christina El Moussa is facing reports of a new relationship with Thompson.

As for how Tarek has reacted to the allege romance, a source claims he’s furious.

“Tarek was mad about Gary because he knew the guy and he felt betrayed,” an insider told Hollywood Life on March 27. “He’s even angrier about Nate, though, because he has no connection to him. This hockey guy is much closer in age to Christina, so it would be something else Tarek would really have to make a major adjustment with if it turns out to be true.”

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa’s marriage came to an end in May of last year after 7 years and two children, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1. At the time, TMZ revealed that police had been called to the former couple’s home in regard to a reportedly “suicidal male with a gun.”

After receiving the call, 11 deputies and one helicopter arrived to the scene and Tarek was located on a nearby hiking trail. Meanwhile, Christina El Moussa was reportedly seen running out of their former marital home crying and shaking. Although Tarek later told authorities that he had no intention of hurting himself and simply wanted to “blow off some steam,” his relationship with Christina El Moussa came to an end shortly thereafter and months later, she was linked to their former contractor Gary Anderson.

Christina El Moussa first faced rumors of a romance last week after the Flip or Flop star was seen attending his hockey game one night prior. At the time, however, a rep for Christina El Moussa told Hollywood Life that she and Thompson were “just friends.” Days later, Christina El Moussa couldn’t stop smiling when a group of reporters asked her about the alleged relationship.

“[Christina El Moussa] is dating [Nate Thompson],” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life. “She’s so into him. She really hope it works out because he’s handsome and she’s a huge hockey fan.”

After splitting from Tarek last May, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson reportedly dated for a few weeks at the end of last year and beginning of this year before ultimately ending their relationship last month.

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

“When everything came out in the media it was an extremely stressful time for me,” Christina El Moussa revealed to People Magazine earlier this month in regard to her divorce from Tarek. “Between paparazzi and so many false stories in the media, it started taking a toll. I was so stressed it was causing me extreme nausea and fatigue. Stress was causing me a loss of appetite… When I’m stressed, food is the last thing on my mind.”

After struggling with her health, Christina El Moussa began taking yoga classes around the time she was believed to have split from Gary Anderson.

“I knew I needed to get back to being healthy for myself and my babies,” she added. “Nutrition is very important to me, for both my own health and wellness, but also for my children.”

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]