Ashley Graham Shows Natural Beauty With New Swimsuit Pics And No Makeup Outing

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is making waves as she showcases her natural beauty with behind the scenes swimsuit photos and steps out in Los Angeles sans makeup.

The 29-year-old model was spotted arriving at LAX airport on March 28 as she returned from a photo shoot in Fiji. Graham wore no makeup as she flaunted her curves in a nude-colored outfit, which put her natural beauty front and center.

The Daily Mail reported on Ashley’s casual look as the site called Graham’s beauty “inherent.”

“…Ashley Graham certainly proved her inherent talents as she touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday without a scrap of makeup on.”

The article continued on to say Ashley appeared to be glowing despite not wearing a trace of cosmetics.

“The gorgeous 29-year-old looked glowing and happy as she returned from an exotic photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.”

Daily Mail then went on to describe Ashley’s outfit as the curvy model showed off her figure in the form-fitting attire.

“Ashley showed off her incredible figure in a nude outfit as she smiled her way through the airport terminal. The beauty wore skintight nude sweatpants and a matching top as she let her skin breathe.”

@theashleygraham #ashleygraham #makeupfree A post shared by Ashley Graham fan page (@ashley.graham.2) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Graham was all smiles as she arrived back in Los Angeles, and she has plenty of reasons to be happy. She recently starred in Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition as she once again made headlines for her curvy figure and stunning photos. The plus model took to Instagram to share several behind the scenes looks as she gave her followers a candid view from her most recent SI shoot.

In the photos, Ashley is seen posing for the cameras as she unashamedly shows off her bodacious body in the magazine. Graham poses on the beach, in the ocean, and lounges on some rocks as she strikes gorgeous poses. With over 255,000 likes, it seems her followers also agree the model looks gorgeous in the photos.

BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Fans also weighed in as they called the photos “goals” and said the candid versions are better than the edited.

“These looks way better without Photoshop!!!!”

Other fans of Ashley’s curves took to the comment section to tell her how gorgeous they find her.

“Still can’t believe how beautiful you are!” “Love a real woman not those fake Hollywood stars.”

Besides the Sports Illustrated shoots, Graham has been busy modeling for other brands and campaigning for body-positivity. The beauty has partnered with Swimsuits for All in order to provide curvier women with bathing suit options.

????????????#ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

The Daily Mail also reported on Graham’s self-acceptance as she addressed the issue of body-shaming from past boyfriends.

“I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life.”

However, Ashley also explained how she handles negative feelings as she works to give herself positive affirmations each day.

“I wake up sometimes and I think “I’m the fattest woman alive.” But it’s really about how you handle it when you wake up. I look in the mirror and I have my affirmations. And mine are simple.”

Ashley also addressed the fact it seems the modeling industry and world in general is more accepting of plus-size models as she continues her body acceptance work.

“I think that my career has been a huge testament to how the industry is changing right before our eyes. I don’t think that a girl my size, as a model, would ever have been on the cover of Vogue and I’m still so shocked at that.”

