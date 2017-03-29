Amy Roloff Introduces New Boyfriend To Kids: Is It Too Soon Already?

Amy and Matt Roloff are moving on with from each other, and it looks like things are moving pretty fast with Amy’s new man. Matt just revealed recently that he has a girlfriend. Radar Online shared that it looks like Amy is moving on just fine with her new man.

As The Inquisitr shared already, Matt Roloff is now dating a mutual friend. His girlfriend is Caryn Chandler, who has actually worked as a manager for the Roloff’s farm for years. Some fans of Little People, Big World seem really happy for him, but others are bashing Matt for dating someone that Amy knows so well. He won’t have to worry about introducing her to the kids since they should already know her.

It turns out that Amy has been dating Portland, Oregon-based real estate broker Chris Marek for over six months, and things are moving pretty fast. They seem to get along great, and Chris has been speaking out about their relationship. He simply said to Radar Online that everything is going well. There has been some talk about if Chris will join the show next season.

Chris shared that he has met all of Amy Roloff’s children, but one of them. He hasn’t had a chance to meet Molly yet, but there is a good reason for it. He said, “No, I still haven’t met Molly yet. She isn’t in town very often.” Molly is a bit far away from the rest of the Roloff family, so this makes sense, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he met her soon. It is probably just all about timing.

So far, Amy Roloff hasn’t been shy about sharing pictures of Chris on social networks and saying how blessed she feels right now. It looks like Amy and Matt are both moving on just fine, but some people feel like Amy shouldn’t be introducing him to her children just yet. They have been together six months, and Amy’s kids are older, so it isn’t confusing to them. Amy seems totally fine with her decision to have him around her children already.

Amy and Matt Roloff shocked everyone when they decided to get a divorce after being together for so long. It really does look like they are both happy and moving on. Fans will have to wait for the new season of Little People, Big World to see if they show their new significant others on the show or not. The fans honestly would love a chance to get to know them better and make up their own minds about if they found the right one or not.

