Flip Or Flop Canceled? Tarek And Christina Moving On After This Season, Reports

Flip or Flop has been canceled, leaving feuding hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa without jobs – for now – and fans without any more episodes of the popular HGTV show after the current, seventh season, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

A “high-level network source” who spoke on condition of anonymity says that Flip Or Flop – or at least, the version of the show hosted by Tarek and Christina – is no more.

“They won’t go beyond what they’ve already shot. There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities. Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won’t be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last.”

As the “high-level network source” said, Christina and Tarek’s reported exit from the show doesn’t mean the end of Flip Or Flop as a brand, but rather, just the El Moussas’ show. As The New York Daily News reported in early March, HGTV announced plans to expand the show to five other cities (Tarek and Christina focused on real estate in southern California), with five other, non-divorcing couples hosting.

And while fans speculated that the Christina and Tarek divorce drama led to the decision to expand the show, Allison Page, general manager of U.S. programming for HGTV, said that plans had been in the works to expand the scope of the franchise long before news of Christina and Tarek’s marital troubles broke.

“We’ve been building this franchise for over a year and a half and we’re thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.”

Prior to 2016, Tarek and Christina El Moussa were the darlings of the southern California real estate world, as well as beloved hosts of an immensely popular HGTV show. The couple had made, and lost, a fortune in the real estate market, before pulling themselves up by their bootstraps buying distressed properties, fixing them up, and selling them at a markup – a process colloquially called “flipping.”

By May 2016, however, personal troubles had taken their toll on the couple’s marriage.

First, Tarek got cancer, not once but twice (thyroid and testicular). Then, Chrstina allegedly began carrying on an extra-marital affair with pool contractor Gary Anderson (Christina has denied that anything untoward happened while still married to Tarek). Then, a distraught Tarek allegedly left the family home with a gun, leading to the cops being called (Tarek claims the he was going for a hike and brought the gun for protection from wild animals). The couple quietly filed for divorce in May 2016.

Since their divorce, the couple have continued to host Flip Or Flop as a team, working together for the cameras and appearing together at promotional appearances. However, reports differ on just how well the couple have been getting along since their divorce; while some reports have indicated that they’re more-or-less getting along and are working on peacefully co-parenting their children, other reports have accused Tarek of abusive behavior towards his ex-wife on-set.

As in all stories based on anonymous, insider information, another website – TMZ – also citing anonymous sources, says reports of Flip Or Flop’s demise are simply not true, and that the couple are excited about Season 8.

For what it’s worth, HGTV is not saying much of anything on the matter.

“Flip or Flop still is in active production on Season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement.”

Do you think Flip Or Flop will return for an eighth season?

