Did Kylie Jenner And Tyga Break Up? Tyga Mysteriously Absent From Kylie’s Snaps

There are a lot of questions right now about what is going on with Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s romance in 2017. Did Kylie and Tyga break up? Normally, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posts a lot of pictures of herself and Tyga on social media, but lately, Tyga’s absence has been noted, and now, we want to know why.

Something definitely isn’t right in their relationship when Kylie Jenner and Tyga stop appearing in Snapchat and Instagram snaps together. Normally, when Kylie and Tyga are spending time together, she floods her Snapchat followers with pictures of herself and her “Rack City” rapper boyfriend.

Lately, Tyga has definitely been missing, and Kylie Jenner hasn’t said anything about why. E! Online reported that the last time Tyga showed up in Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat feed was on March 8. The last time Kylie and Tyga were spotted together was on their way to dinner and a movie with her family on March 13.

Roadster SV ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Tyga may have been hanging out as recently as March 19. It was reported that Kylie was Snapchatting with Heather Sanders, who happens to be the fiance of Tyga’s best friend, King Trell. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Tyga may have been in the background when Kylie and Heather were doing their thing.

March 19 was a long time ago in terms of how often Kylie and Tyga usually spend time together and share some of their lovefests with fans and followers on Snapchat. That would be ten whole days where Kylie Jenner has been posting on and off on social media but never mentions Tyga or posts any pictures of him. This is highly unusual.

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

To make matters even weirder, early this morning, Blac Chyna took to Snapchat in an epic rant on Tyga. She went off on her rapper ex-fiance for failing to pay child support, claiming to have more coins in her bank account than he has in his. She went off on Tyga about failing to fill up their son King Cairo’s account, calling Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend a “b***h” among other things.

Blac Chyna was so mad she even called Tyga out by his government name, something a lot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans probably don’t even know off the top of their head. For those that may be wondering, Tyga’s real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson. When Chyna was ranting on Snapchat, she called him Michael.

It’s also worth noting that Tyga posted a brand new picture to Instagram, and again, it does not feature Kylie Jenner. As a matter of fact, the caption on the sad-looking photo is another clue that might prove Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up. Tyga wrote, “Learning from failure.” Check out the photo below.

Learning from failure. #Bits2 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Another indicator that Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up and just aren’t confessing to their new single statuses would be Tyga’s new bachelor pad. Tyga bought a new home in Hollywood Hills, and according to Hollywood Life, he’s been partying it up every single night since moving in last week.

Although Tyga is reportedly inviting a lot of people over to party at his new crib, one very important person has been missing. So far, there have been no Kylie Jenner sightings at Tyga’s new house, further fueling speculation that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians youngest may have dumped her rapper boyfriend just like the rumor mill has been saying for the last couple of weeks.

There have been multiple reports that Kylie Jenner was dumping Tyga because he was bleeding her bank accounts dry. There have also been rumors that Kylie may have already moved on with Meek Mill, which is hardly a step up from Tyga.

Did Kylie Jenner and Tyga break up in 2017? It’s certainly starting to look like it. We’ll be on standby to see if Kylie or Tyga responds to the breakup rumors with a new picture of themselves together or if they move in with other people and start sharing that instead.

So what do you think? Did Kylie Jenner and Tyga break up or is this just another rough patch? What is going on with Kylie and Tyga? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]