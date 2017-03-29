Exclusive Dream-Like Illustrated Poster For Upcoming Movie ‘The Book Of Henry’

Early this morning on Twitter, director Colin Trevorrow exclusively debuted a beautiful, illustrated poster for his upcoming flick The Book of Henry. The movie, which is set to hit theaters this summer, centers around a small-town family consisting of a single mom raising two young boys, 8-year old Peter and his older brother Henry, who is 11. Small-town life, though, is not always as simple as it first appears. The following is a synopsis of the film, courtesy of the Focus Features website.

“Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.”

The new poster, which was illustrated by artist James Goodridge, highlights the film’s young actors and contains the movie’s spunky tagline “Never leave things undone.”

Trevorrrow has been building anticipation for the upcoming film by promoting it on Twitter over the last few months with teaser updates and pre-production artwork. Back in December, he mentioned that directing the movie had given him the opportunity to work with some of his favorite actors. It was clear that he was mostly referring to the movie’s adolescent performers.

In response to one of the comments left on his morning Twitter update, Trevorrow noted that the trailer for The Book of Henry would be released tomorrow morning. According to Focus Features, the public can view the trailer’s debut at 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST.

Made a film with some of my favorite actors. A few of them are adults. #thebookofhenry pic.twitter.com/6b29KM36qM — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 13, 2016

In addition to The Book of Henry, Colin Trevorrow has also directed the blockbuster hit Jurassic World and the highly anticipated next installment of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: Episode IX. One of his earliest successful films was Safety Not Guaranteed, a critically praised time-travel romantic comedy that was released back in 2012.

Ironically, Trevorrow, who is currently overseeing the making of Jurassic Park 2, stated in 2016 that he wasn’t interested in helming a Star Wars movie. What a difference a year makes!

The Book of Henry was originally scheduled to be released in September of 2016 but Fox Studios decided to shelve the movie for almost a year. The new summer release date will pit the film against Pixar’s Cars 3 and Fox’s spy movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The child prodigy flick was written by Gregg Hurwitz, who wrote Orphan X, and will open with a PG-13 rating. The Book of Henry stars Academy Award™ nominee Naomi Watts as the mother, Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph) as a family friend, Jaeden Lieberher (St. Vincent) as Henry and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Henry’s little brother. Rounding out the cast are Lee Pace, Dean Norris and Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms) as next-door neighbors with something to hide.

The Book of Henry is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16, 2017 with a limited release and plans to expand to more theatrical venues in the following weeks.

[Featured Image by Focus Features]