‘Love At First Bark’: Hallmark Movie Will Charm Dog Lovers, Starring Jana Kramer

Love At First Bark is a pet-friendly Hallmark Channel movie that will charm its way into your hearts this Saturday. Pet owners absolutely love movies that have animals as the central theme. Love At First Bark is written by Nicole Baxter, Erik Patterson, and Jessica Scott. Mike Rohl is listed as the director for this amazing new flick. Love At First Bark follows the story of an interior designer who possibly finds love with a talented dog trainer. Starring in this Hallmark movie are Jana Kramer as Julia Galvins, Kevin McGarry as Owen Michaels, and Anna Van Hooft as Sherry McRay, according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Synopsis For Love At First Bark Airing On The Hallmark Channel

Julia Galvins is a beautiful and proficient interior designer in Portland. With a sharp eye for what is gorgeous and alluring, she takes on her latest challenge of designing the nursery of a very prominent client named Cassie. Cassie is pregnant and looking for a beautiful and peaceful space for her newborn. For Julia, this doesn’t seem like much of a challenge at all since this is her daily business.

However, when she learns that she will not only have to build a nursery for Cassie, but a “puppery” for Cassie’s beloved pup, Ginger, the pressure is on to pull it all off in time for an upcoming fundraiser. This high-end client expects nothing but the best from Julia. But, Julia has never designed a “puppery.”

She gets a lucky break after she adopts a dog and meets Owen, a handsome and renowned dog trainer who gives her some wonderful K9 tips. With such a skillful trainer on her hands, Julia can’t wait to hear Owen’s contributory ideas about how to pull Ginger the dog’s “puppery,” together. After all, Owen is a dog master, the professional consultant of choice around those parts. His compassion for dogs, coupled with his unique expertise, tie right into Julia’s latest project.

Through their work, Julia and Owen begin to fall for each other. But before their love can blossom, Julia learns about his ex-girlfriend, Bridget. Upon seeing him talking to Bridget, Julia’s first thought is to pull back and retreat. However, she decides to use her lesson in love to turn dog play into love play.

Jana Kramer Bio (via Hallmark Channel)

“Actress and Country Music Recording Artist of the year Jana Kramer has been very busy. She just wrapped ABC’s hit series “Dancing With the Stars.” Some of Jana’s other credits include a series regular role on “One Tree Hill” for The CW and recurred on “Friday Night Lights” for NBC and HBO’s “Entourage.” She appeared in Prom Night for Screen Gems and Frank Coraci’s Click. She also recurred on CW’s “90210” and ABC’s hit series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Kevin McGarry Bio (via Hallmark Channel)

“Kevin McGarry can currently be seen on season 10 of CBC’s hit show “Heartland.”. Past credits include guest spots on FX’s “Man Seeking Woman” with Jay Baruchel, Paramount Pictures XXX The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, Global’s “Private Eyes” starring Jason Priestly.He stared in the series “Open Heart” (YTV, Teennick, and ABC Spark) as Dr. Timothy “Hud” Hudson, the first-year medical resident and rugged bad boy of Open Heart Memorial. Some of Kevin’s past film and television credits include “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” (Hallmark) and Saw 7.”

Love At First Bark on Hallmark Channel is produced by Two 4 The Money Media with distribution provided by Marvista Entertainment. Kim Arnott is listed as the executive producer. Love At First Bark was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Enjoy this weekend’s Spring programming by tuning into Love At First Bark this Saturday, April 1, at 9/8 p.m. central on Hallmark Channel.

[Featured Image by Brendan Meadows/Crown Media]