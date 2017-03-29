‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ 20th Anniversary Cast Reunion: Where Is Anthony Head?

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is celebrating its 20th-anniversary reunion, and the entire cast has been united. However, there is one person whose absence is felt quite evidently. It’s Anthony Head. People are wondering why Rupert Giles is not present when everyone else is celebrating the occasion. Is he really so busy that he could not make it to the exclusive photoshoot?

Reunited and it feels so good @David_Boreanaz pic.twitter.com/wjX4uu7Phk — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 29, 2017

Anthony Stewart Head played one of the four major characters in the highly-acclaimed show. He acted as Buffy’s mentor, as well as surrogate father figure. He was one of the most popular characters in the show, and Anthony’s portrayal was highly appreciated. However, in Season 6, his character became a bit irregular in the cast. Now that he is absent from the reunion, there are speculations about the reason behind it.

20 years in the making…and here it is!! Thank you @EW for making it all happen and @David_Boreanaz…for just being you!! pic.twitter.com/4cG8Q7vTcG — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 29, 2017

The most prominent reason behind the actor’s absence in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer 20th anniversary reunion is that Anthony Head has been extremely busy. Sarah Michelle Gellar earlier tweeted that the British actor was at “a play in London.” He acted in a couple of small movies last year. In A Street Cat Named Bob, he was the voice of Bob the cat. He had a featured role in Despite the Falling Snow, a Cold War espionage movie.

Anthony will be a part of Still Star-Crossed, an upcoming period drama for television, according to Bustle. In the show, the actor will play Juliet’s father, Lord Silvestro Capulet. The show is about Benvolio and Rosaline, Romeo’s earlier crush, who try to escape an unsolicited marriage. No matter how much busy he is, fans would have loved to see him among the Buffy cast in the reunion photo shoot.

The reunion, nevertheless, turned out to be nostalgic for numerous fans who loved the show in its time. Buffy Summers’ struggle in Sunnydale High as a teenager and against supernatural monsters attracted millions of fans. Gellar, who played Buffy in the show, called it the “ultimate metaphor” to go through the hardest time of life during adolescence and face actual monsters.

The entire cast of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary and we can’t deal: https://t.co/5e6dMQkWDl pic.twitter.com/afOwnC7d8Y — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) March 29, 2017

Cast members David Boreanaz and Emma Caulfield also talked about the horrors of teenage. According to Boreanaz, teenage years are the horrible part of people’s life, when they feel alone. Buffy proved that they were not alone, he said. Caulfield said the show touched basic human emotions for those who felt isolated.

The cast members of Buffy The Vampire Slayer looked equally awesome in the 20th-anniversary reunion. Creator Joss Whedon called it “surreal,” as it felt like a high school reunion, only worse because everybody still looked really great.

“I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit,” Entertainment Weekly quoted Whedon as saying. “But that did not take place.”

It was like a high school reunion anyway. Alyson Hannigan, who is known for the American Pie movie series, said playing Willow Rosenberg was the role of a lifetime. Just like high school, some of the actors here met the love of their life. Hannigan met Alexis Denisof and got married. She has two kids with the actor who played Watcher Wesley in the show.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer at 20: the thrilling, brilliant birth of TV as art https://t.co/2Iaf75EMUm pic.twitter.com/2rUYkG8suY — JL Lora (@jtothelove) March 19, 2017

Even though the entire cast was celebrating the Buffy The Vampire Slayer 20th anniversary reunion, it was extra special for Gellar who played the title role.

“Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that,” she said. “As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

[Featured Image by Online USA/Getty Images]