Trump’s New Air Force One Plane: Fake News Shared 25K Times On Facebook

There is a fake news story being spread around Facebook and other social media network platforms claiming that President Donald Trump has a “new” Air Force One plane after the old Air Force One plane was remodeled to Mr. Trump’s luxurious specifications. According to the Associated Press, the fake news claimed that photos of a newly redesigned Air Force One for President Trump being spread around are not new Air Force One photos. Instead, they are only concept photos of what a luxury aircraft could look like.

The Associated Press credits the websites usanewsflash.com and freedomdaily.com with spreading the fake news about President Trump’s new Air Force One plane, with claims that Air Force One now looks as fancy and opulent as Mr. Trump’s gold apartment in New York’s Trump Tower. However, the photos of the “new Air Force One” plane are actually from Greenpoint Technologies, out of Kirkland, Washington. The Associated Press actually got in touch with Christine Hadley, a Greenpoint spokeswoman, who reported that the photos of the so-called new Air Force One plane are not actually of Air Force One but are “conceptual renderings only, not for one specific customer.”

That hasn’t stopped Facebook pages like Politics Insider from posting a video of what they claim is the “new Boeing jet that will be Air Force One,” and enticing their viewers to “take a tour of the $367 million jet that will soon be called Air Force One.”

The fake news story from freedomdaily.com claimed the following, which incorrectly claimed that President Trump redesigned the Air Force One plane.

“The contract was up on Barack Obama’s Air Force One with the expiration of his presidency. While that was just a chance of timing, President Trump stepped in to not only renegotiate the exorbitant cost of the aircraft, which came in millions higher than necessary but also took advantage of the renegotiation to make some much-needed changes to the new design. These possible changes weren’t revealed to the public until today and as soon as his plans for the new plane rolled out in public view, everyone immediately noticed one thing that has liberals losing their minds more than before. Being the leader of the most powerful nation in the world comes at a great cost, some of which is at the hands of your own citizens. For that reason, the vehicles that transport our Commander-in-Chief need to be specially equipped to do so safely, especially to protect against angry imbeciles who will stop at nothing to get a ‘winning’ round off as the martyr for the liberal movement.”

After going on to rail against “leftist psychopaths,” the fake news story claims that the new Air Force One will go on to benefit other leaders in the future. The Air Force One plane’s accommodations will benefit future presidents, claims the fake news story about Mr. Trump’s new Air Force One, which the fake story says is fit for a king or queen.

The article touched on President Trump’s negotiation skills and claims that former President Barack Obama didn’t negotiate such fancy accommodations in the new Air Force One plane. The fake story claimed that Mr. Trump’s new Air Force One aircraft should have twice the amount of protection than previous and old Air Force One planes. The story claimed that “liberals” would likely freak out over the cost of the new Air Force One plane.

Comments surrounding the fake news story about President Trump and the alleged new Air Force One plane show some people believing and spreading the fake news, along with comments about Mr. Trump deserving such a great plane.

