Tyra Banks Stuns At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Launch

America’s Got Talent Season 12 launch event was full of sparkling dresses, earrings, and other accessories, but Tyra Banks sparkled the brightest during Monday’s AGT event in Los Angeles.

America’s Got Talent‘s new host Tyra Banks — stepping into Nick Cannon’s role as host of the hit TV competition series — turned heads for all the right reasons at the AGT Season 12 launch event.

Tyra Banks, who also recently returned to hosting America’s Next Top Model, attracted a fair share of attention at the Monday event. But not only because she is the new host of America’s Got Talent (though that helped, too), but because she sported a sexy, totally sheer black lace suit.

Walking down the red carpet like a queen, the 43-year-old mother-of-one looked the epitome of beauty at the AGT launch night. Having her hair fabulously styled like an Old Hollywood movie star, Tyra Banks complemented her look with purple lipstick that clearly had a great impression on guests of the America’s Got Talent event.

The AGT Season 12 launch event came less than two weeks after the media broke the news that Tyra Banks would host the new season of America’s Got Talent, which premieres on May 30 on NBC. On America’s Got Talent Season 12, Tyra Banks joins the fan-favorite team featuring Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell.

After the news about Tyra Banks replacing Cannon as AGT host broke on the Internet, the new America’s Got Talent host and the former host of NBC’s hit summer competition show reportedly had a conflict. But Tyra Banks quickly shut down the rumors by sharing on Twitter a photo showing the note and flowers sent by Cannon shortly after the news of her America’s Got Talent hosting stint went public.

In addition to her hosting duties on AGT Season 12, Tyra Banks has recently returned to her position as the host of America’s Next Top Model, replacing Rita Ora. And the team of America’s Got Talent seem excited about the new addition to the AGT family. Speaking to an Access Hollywood reporter at AGT‘s launch event, Klum revealed she was “stoked” when learned that Tyra Banks would host the new season of America’s Got Talent.

Klum is not the only member of the AGT family who warmly welcomed Tyra Banks to the family. Speaking to Extra‘s Terri Seymour at the launch event, America’s Got Talent judges revealed how they feel about Tyra Banks replacing Cannon as the host.

Saying that Tyra Banks is “already a star,” Mandel added that the TV personality, who began acting on television in 1993 on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, “certainly deserves to be here.”

“You wouldn’t think she is the new kid on the block — she brings it!”

Klum also added that she was excited about Tyra Banks taking over Cannon’s AGT hosting duties for Season 12. The America’s Got Talent judge and model said AGT is “a very warm and fuzzy family,” and assured that they are happy to have Banks as host.

Cowell didn’t want to lag behind, so he supported fellow judges in gushing over Tyra Banks and her America’s Got Talent hosting stint. The AGT judge said he “likes” Banks.

“She really likes me and I like her.”

In no way does this mean that Cowell won’t miss Cannon. The America’s Got Talent judge revealed how the former AGT host once sent him “a very nice bottle of champagne.”

“I do honestly think we will end up maybe not being on a show together, we will produce something together.”

Tyra Banks will showcase her America’s Got Talent hosting talent when Season 12 premieres on May 30 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]