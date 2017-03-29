Android Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus In Canada, Europe & India

The European release of the Android Nougat OS for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus has already begun. Certain Asian countries are receiving the Nougat update, too. Meanwhile, owners of Samsung’s 2015 flagship smartphone waiting for the update in Canada can expect to get it next month.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 family was initially spotted rolling out in Turkey. And finally, several days after, those in Europe are finally able to taste Google’s Android Nougat. According to GSM Arena, the larger variant of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge has started receiving new firmware, bumping the OS from the Android Marshmallow to the highly-awaited Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus should receive the G928FXXU3CQC2 firmware which also carries the Android security update for March. The software upgrade is also expected to fix a few bug issues as well as optimize device performance.

The Android Soul also reported that an update containing the Nougat OS has been released to Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus users in India, a day after making it available for the Galaxy Note 5. Galaxy S6 Edge Plus units bearing the model number SM-G928G should start receiving the G928GDDU3CQC7 firmware, which contains this month’s security patch, too.

In addition to India, the report also mentioned that the Nougat firmware has also been spotted making its way to Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus units in Sri Lanka.

The update is released via Over-the-Air or OTA process. To avoid issues during the download and installation of the firmware, make sure that the device is fully charged and it has reliable Wi-Fi (or data) connection and enough memory space. OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, which means, some Galaxy S6 Edge Plus owners may have to wait a tad longer before the firmware becomes ready for their units.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S6 series in Canada is scheduled to receive the Android Nougat OS soon. Network carrier Telus is expected to roll it out for Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus units on its network beginning April 10, according to a release schedule posted on the company’s official forum page. Aside from the Nougat firmware, the update will also bring in bug fixes and a security update. If this plan of Telus pans out, the Canadian carrier will be the first in the country to offer the Nougat experience to Galaxy S6 owners, Mobile Syrup noted.

The Nougat OS was officially released by Google last year, bringing in new features and enhancements to the Android experience. One of its major highlights is the multi-window view allowing users to run two apps at the same time. Upgrading to Nougat will also make switching between mobile applications a lot quicker as it can be done with just a double tap.

There’s also the Multi-locale language settings option that can be tweaked to allow Android Nougat users to utilize two or more languages at the same time. Android Nougat also aims to improve the battery performance of the device, providing more options for efficient power consumption. For instance, the battery-saving feature called Doze has a new function that helps save battery power when one is on the move. The official Android page explained that “your device will still go into low power usage while you carry it in your pocket or purse.”

Other interesting highlights of the Android Nougat OS are the addition of 72 new emojis, Custom Quick Settings, Bundled Notifications and Notifications Direct Reply, and a Data Saver, among others.

Watch the video below from XEETECHCARE’s YouTube channel to see a UI comparison of a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge running on Android Marshmallow and one with Google’s latest mobile firmware version.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung]