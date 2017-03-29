‘Dance Moms’ News: More Cast Members Leave After Abby Lee Miller Quits

Dance coach Abby Lee Miller is not the only one leaving the Lifetime series, Dance Moms. More cast members of the hit reality show are looking to follow her out the door.

Ashlee Allen has confirmed on Twitter that she and her daughter Brynn Rumfallo are done with Dance Moms as well and are now concluding their three-year stint on the show.

“When you know you are totally at peace with one chapter of your life closing. Peace out, Dance Moms.”

The two joined Dance Moms during its fifth season where Rumfallo quickly became a fan favorite, even being dubbed as the next Maddie Ziegler after the original Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) member left.

Brynn appeared in three episodes of Dance Moms Season 5 and was brought back for the season that followed, where she formally became a member of the ALDC with an episode titled “Brynn’s Big Moment” dedicated to this milestone.

The mother and daughter will be in the second half of Season 7, but fans will only get to watch them up to the Nationals, which is in Episode 21. There, Brynn competed under Abby’s coaching with Dance Moms co-stars Maesi Caes, Lilliana Ketchman, and Elliana Walmsley while the other girls danced for 8 Count Dance Academy with Chloe Lukasiak.

After this episode, the Dance Moms cast should look much smaller and very different with Cheryl Burke set to replace Abby Lee Miller for good and Brynn and Ashlee no longer in the picture.

From the looks of it, Ashlee and Brynn are not leaving Dance Moms on bad terms although they seem to be the only ones ditching the series. In response to a fan who asked if the rest of the cast will follow, the dance mom said it is just her and her daughter.

She did not elaborate on the reason behind her and Brynn’s departure from Dance Moms, but she did give a hint during a heated Twitter quarrel between her and former Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak’s mother, Christi Lukasiak.

“That’s why I’m out!!! Christi [can] back to reclaim her show and she can have it.”

From the looks of it, there is a feud brewing between Brynn and the other Dance Moms girls including Nia Sioux and Camryn Bridges. It appears to involve the former being accused of calling the other girls hookers.

@ChristiLukasiak please screen shot and post where Brynn actually called your daughters Hookers. I would LOVE to see it. — AshleeDanceMoms (@AshleeDanceMoms) March 27, 2017

Ashlee is not loving the idea of her daughter being blamed for something the dance mom knows Brynn did not do. Unfortunately, things seem to have gone beyond repair, and it may have fueled the exit.

@11BostonGirl It's too far gone at this point I don't think there's a point of reconciliation which is such a shame — Beth ♕ (@DanceMomReacts) March 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Kira Gerard, dance mom to original Dance Moms cast member Kalani Hilliker, also had some unforgiving words to say about Abby Lee Miller’s exit from the show.

Fans will remember that the ALDC founder was nowhere to be found on the Dance Moms set for three weeks and only returned a couple of weeks ago, much to the shock and dismay of majority of dance moms, Kira included.

Kalani’s mother was not at all happy how Abby just came back and took over the show like she was not absent for a long time. Kira snapped back at a fan on Twitter who said that Dance Moms and the ALDC need Miller.

“Pretty sure nobody needs anyone but themselves… If you think truly Abby started the show then think again.”

Kira has also been sending out cryptic tweets with regards to the recent turn of events behind the scenes of Dance Moms, which began when Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to announce her departure from the show after feeling “manipulated” and not getting any creative credit on the show for the whole time she was there.

“It’s amazing the things people buy into just by reading, seeing, or hearing something on social media. The power is sad…”

As all this unfolds, dance moms Jill Vertes, Holly Frazier and Christi Lukasiak still found some much-needed time to unwind, escape the drama and just have some fun at Disneyland with their kids Kendall, Nia and Chloe along with Camryn Bridges and Kalani Hilliker.

With Abby, Brynn and Ashlee’s exit, some fans wonder what would become of Dance Moms. However, it appears that Lifetime is dedicated to continuing the series by bringing Burke on board.

Filming for Dance Moms Season 7 with Abby Lee Miller officially out will continue on April 1, where the remaining girls will compete at the Fierce National Dance Competition in Anaheim, California with Burke as coach.

